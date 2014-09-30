UCSB Professor Arrested on False Imprisonment Charge

A UC Santa Barbara professor is facing a charge of felony false imprisonment after a domestic dispute allegedly occurred at his home in faculty housing.

Kevin Falvey, 56, was arrested Friday after University of California Police responded to his home, according to UCPD Sgt. Rob Romero.

Falvey is listed as an associate professor for UCSB's Department of Philosophy and is a UCSB employee.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, a female victim reported that a domestic disturbance had taken place involving Falvey at his apartment at UCSB's North Campus Faculty Housing Complex, police said.

Romero said the department had received a call earlier that day for vandalism, and that the reporting party, one of Falvey's neighbors, believed he was involved.

Romero said police received another call later that afternoon reporting "loud yelling and thuds" from the home, and officers were asked to check the welfare of the residents.

The female victim, whose name was not released, suffered no injuries, Romero said, and Falvey was arrested without incident when officers arrived.

Falvey was released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 21 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

