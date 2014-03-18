Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Professor May Face Charges After Confrontation with Anti-Abortion Group

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 18, 2014 | 6:16 p.m.

An associate professor of feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara could face vandalism and other charges after she allegedly stole and destroyed an anti-abortion group’s sign on campus earlier this month.

Mireille Miller-Young
Mireille Miller-Young

UC Santa Barbara Police have released few details about the March 4 incident involving associate professor Mireille Miller-Young, and have forwarded the case on to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to decide whether to file criminal theft and vandalism charges, said Sgt. Robert Romero.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Tuesday that a determination would hopefully come sometime this week after investigators interview more witnesses.

Romero said university police would not release any further information about the incident, but the Christian pro-life group involved in the confrontation has posted a copy of a police report on its website.

According to the report posted by Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, the altercation with Miller-Young occurred about 11:15 a.m. on March 4 as the professor was walking through the Arbor near Davidson Library to her office in South Hall.

Miller-Young told police she was “triggered” by the graphic images of fetuses on posters displayed by the group, whose members approached her with literature about abortion.

One of the girls in that group has chronicled her side of the story in another blog post.

According to the police report, the professor found the literature and pictures “disturbing” and “offensive” because she teaches reproduction rights and because she is pregnant. At that point, the report says, Miller-Young demanded the images be taken down as a crowd of students gathered, and she then grabbed a sign from a girl’s hands.

“Asked if there had been a struggle, Miller-Young stated, ‘I’m stronger so I was able to take the poster,’” the report said.

Miller-Young and several students then allegedly took the poster to her office, where it was destroyed, according to the report.

“Miller-Young said that she was ‘mainly’ responsible for the poster’s destruction because she was the only one with scissors,” the report said.

The report indicated that Miller-Young could be charged with vandalism, battery and robbery, and that the anti-abortion group wanted to pursue charges.

The professor told police she would pay for the poster but that she would “hate it.”

Miller-Young argued she set a good example for her students and that she acted within her moral rights, even though she acknowledged the sign didn’t belong to her.

The report goes on to say that Miller-Young thought the pro-life group may have violated university policy, and that she acted “in defense of her students and her own safety.”

Miller-Young's attorney, Catherine Swysen, said her client couldn't offer any comment pending results of the investigation. 

The university has not released a statement about the incident.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 