Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:12 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Emerita Barbara Voorhies Receives 2016 Excellence in Archaeological Analysis Award

Barbara Voorhies on a dig.
Barbara Voorhies on a dig. (Courtesy photo)
By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | April 13, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Barbara Voorhies, a professor emerita in UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Anthropology, has been awarded the 2016 Society for American Archaeology Award for Excellence in Archaeological Analysis. The award recognizes innovative, enduring research that has made significant impact on the discipline.

“I am thrilled by the honor of receiving this year’s Excellence in Archaeological  Analysis award by the Society for American Archaeology,” Voorhies said. “In archaeology there is so much teamwork the award properly should be shared with many collaborators to whom I owe so much.”

Voorhies specializes in Mesoamerican prehistory, and the award celebrates her significant accomplishments in the study of the Archaic period.

Her long interdisciplinary study of lifeways along the Pacific Coast of southern Mexico — especially her excavations and analyses of shell mounds — has proved crucial in understanding societies of the period.

“We are very pleased and proud that our colleague, Professor Emerita Barbara Voorhies, has been selected for the 2016 Society for American Archaeology Award for Excellence in Archaeological Analysis,” said Stuart Tyson Smith, professor and chair of the Department of Anthropology.

“This well-deserved honor attests to Barbara’s continuing excellence, innovation and dedication to the field of anthropological archaeology. She is truly an asset to our department, UCSB and the discipline,” he said.

Voorhies will be honored at the society’s annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 