Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Galen Stucky Named Fellow of American Chemical Society

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | September 23, 2013 | 4:06 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara professor Galen Stucky has been named a 2013 Fellow of the American Chemical Society.

Galen Stucky
Galen Stucky

Fellows are scientists who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in chemistry and made important contributions to the ACS, the world's largest scientific society. The 96 Fellows appointed each year reflect a wide range of disciplines and geographic locations, representing 30 technical divisions, 49 local sections and 28 national committees.

Stucky was chosen for his development of powerful synthesis paradigms for the assembly of organic/inorganic composite, multifunctional systems using block copolymers to create highly defined, patterned domains on nano- to macro-length scales. He has served as a member of the ACS committee that led to the creation of the journal Chemistry of Materials, as well as on its editorial board.

"I have been a member of the ACS for more than 50 years," said Stucky, the E. Khashoggi Industries LLC Professor in Letters and Science at UCSB. "That association has been tremendously beneficial to my research group and my career. I am very grateful to be appointed a Fellow of ACS."

Stucky received his Ph.D. in 1962 from Iowa State University. After postdoctoral study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he held positions at the University of Illinois, Sandia National Laboratory and DuPont Central Research and Development Department before joining the UCSB faculty in 1985.

Recent honors include the ACS Award in Chemistry of Materials (2002), the International Mesostructured Materials Association Award (2004) and election to fellowship in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2005) and to membership in the National Academy of Sciences (2013).

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. With more than 163,000 members, ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 