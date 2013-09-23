UCSB Professor Galen Stucky Named Fellow of American Chemical Society

UC Santa Barbara professor Galen Stucky has been named a 2013 Fellow of the American Chemical Society.

Fellows are scientists who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in chemistry and made important contributions to the ACS, the world's largest scientific society. The 96 Fellows appointed each year reflect a wide range of disciplines and geographic locations, representing 30 technical divisions, 49 local sections and 28 national committees.

Stucky was chosen for his development of powerful synthesis paradigms for the assembly of organic/inorganic composite, multifunctional systems using block copolymers to create highly defined, patterned domains on nano- to macro-length scales. He has served as a member of the ACS committee that led to the creation of the journal Chemistry of Materials, as well as on its editorial board.

"I have been a member of the ACS for more than 50 years," said Stucky, the E. Khashoggi Industries LLC Professor in Letters and Science at UCSB. "That association has been tremendously beneficial to my research group and my career. I am very grateful to be appointed a Fellow of ACS."

Stucky received his Ph.D. in 1962 from Iowa State University. After postdoctoral study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he held positions at the University of Illinois, Sandia National Laboratory and DuPont Central Research and Development Department before joining the UCSB faculty in 1985.

Recent honors include the ACS Award in Chemistry of Materials (2002), the International Mesostructured Materials Association Award (2004) and election to fellowship in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2005) and to membership in the National Academy of Sciences (2013).

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. With more than 163,000 members, ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.