Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor, Nobel Laureate Nakamura Wins Energy Prize

By Sonia Fernandez for UCSB | January 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The new year is off to a strong start for UCSB engineer Shuji Nakamura. The materials professor, who is also the research director for UCSB’s Solid State Lighting & Energy Electronics Center, has been awarded the 2018 Zayed Future Energy Prize.

Nakamura is recognized in the Lifetime Achievement category, which honors “an individual with an outstanding record of achievement in the renewable energy and sustainability sectors.”

“The 2018 Zayed Future Energy Award recognizes the global impact of solidstate lighting technology on both the climate and the citizens of our planet, and I am honored that my work in this field is again being highlighted,” Nakamura said.

A winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics, Nakamura is one of three individuals credited for creating the highly sought bright-blue LED.

That advance paved the way for the white LED, technology now at the heart of many energy-efficient applications, including interior and exterior lighting, displays and automotive headlamps.

The use of LED lights has revolutionized energy savings, making it possible to reduce fossil fuel use and carbon footprints.

Their durability has also enabled the provision of lighting under inhospitable conditions and in places where traditional energy infrastructure is not available.

“It is altogether fitting that Shuji Nakamura should continue to receive recognition in the form of prestigious awards, such as the Zayed Future Energy Prize, for his enormous contributions to energy-efficient solid-state lighting,” said Rod Alferness,
dean of the UCSB College of Engineering.

“He continues to bring tremendous energy, creativity and diligence to his work, and to provide indispensable mentorship to UCSB graduate students,” Alferness said.

Nakamura received his award at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Now in its 10th year, the Zayed Future Energy Prize is the UAE’s global awards program for renewable energy and sustainability pioneers.

The ZFEP came to fruition as a result of the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late ruler of Abu Dhabi and founding father of the United Arab Emirates.

The ZFEP annually recognizes innovations and leadership in sustainability achieved by large corporations, small and medium enterprises, nonprofit organizations, dedicated individuals and high schools from five different world regions.

Previous winners include former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, Toyota Motor Corp. and Bronx Design & Construction Academy.

— Sonia Fernandez for UCSB.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 