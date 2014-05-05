Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:58 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Receives Geographic Information Science Research Award

Richard Church is honored for his contributions to geographic information systems and keen analysis of problems defined over space and time

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | May 5, 2014 | 2:22 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara geography professor Richard Church has been selected for the 2014 University Consortium for Geographic Information Science Research Award for his highly cited “Maximal Covering Location Problem” paper and relevant fundamental contributions to geographic information science.

Church will receive the award May 21 at the UCGIS summer symposium in Pasadena, where he will address the audience.

“I am truly honored by being selected for this award and the recognition it brings to the field of location science,” Church said.

Also UCSB’s associate dean of mathematical, life and physical sciences, Church is a leading figure in scientific efforts to use and combine spatial analysis methods with GIS. He has made sustained academic contributions to GIS, location analysis and modeling, natural resource management and transportation. His findings have impacted a range of disciplines and enhanced planning and decision-making for urban, regional and environmental management.

One of Church’s seminal contributions to location analysis was introduced in the “Maximal Covering Location Problem,” a 1974 article in the “Papers in Regional Science.” This work, upon which he has expanded over the ensuing years, constitutes a major contribution to the theory and application of location analysis. It has also made the transition to location software packages included in commercial GIS, such as ArcGIS and TransCAD.

A second influential aspect of Church’s research pertains to the integration of GIS with location modeling. The culmination of this perspective on geographic information science is his recent book, Business Site Selection, Location Analysis and GIS. In this work, he demonstrates how GIS and location modeling are intimately linked in a number of ways — abstraction, data quality, model specification, computational requirement and geo-visualization.

Church has also made significant contributions to natural resource management, transportation and system vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. He has authored more than 230 publications during his 39-year career, with co-authors representing a broad range of disciplines, including geography, business, environmental science, civil and industrial engineering, operations research, management science, mathematics and statistics. According to Google Scholar, his work has been cited over 7,900 times.  

Chair of UCSB’s geography department from 1984 to 1988, Church has served as a consultant to a number of companies and agencies on a wide variety of issues, including systems for manpower deployment and systems for scheduling training activities, which are used by the U.S. Navy, the German Air Force and the Australian Army. He holds a U.S. patent on an optimization method that estimates the manpower needs for emergency medical systems from computerized data systems.

Church received his Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis and Clark College and his Ph.D. in environmental systems engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. In 2009, he was elected Fellow of the Regional Science Association International and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In 2012, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 