Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:00 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Receives Outstanding Latino/a Faculty in Higher Education Award

Aida Hurtado is honored for her innovative research in Chicano/a studies

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | March 13, 2014 | 11:26 a.m.

Aída Hurtado
Aída Hurtado

For the second time, Aída Hurtado, a professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair in UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, was selected to receive the Outstanding Latino/a Faculty in Higher Education (Research Institutions) Award from the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education.

Presented at the AAHHE’s ninth annual conference held March 6-8 in Costa Mesa, the award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence in both research and teaching and has provided significant contributions to his or her academic discipline.

“This award honors Professor Hurtado’s vision and innovative research in Chicano/a and Latino/a studies,” said Denise Segura, chair of UCSB’s Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies and a professor of sociology.

Segura received the same award in 2009.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored by receiving this honor,” Hurtado said. “I’m especially gratified that I’m receiving this award for my research on education: given the changing demographics in California and beyond, giving access to higher education to underrepresented students is an urgent social and economic issue.”

A social psychologist whose research focuses on race, class, ethnicity, sexuality and gender, Hurtado came to UCSB from UC Santa Cruz, where she spent more than 20 years as a scholar in the psychology department.

Hurtado, who earned her master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, is the author of several books.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 