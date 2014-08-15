Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Professor Sentenced to Probation, Anger Management in Abortion Confrontation

Mireille Miller-Young had pleaded no-contest to charges stemming from altercation with anti-abortion group in March

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 15, 2014 | 4:32 p.m.

An associate professor of feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara was sentenced Friday to three years probation, 100 hours community service and 10 hours of anger-management classes after pleading no contest to several charges stemming from a confrontation she had with an anti-abortion group on campus in March.

Mireille Miller-Young faced three charges of grand theft from a person, battery and vandalism based on the March 4 incident, during which prosecutors allege the professor took a protestor’s sign, committed battery on another protester, and then destroyed the sign.

The confrontation occurred between Miller-Young and several abortion protesters who carried graphic images on posters. The professor told police she found the literature and pictures “disturbing” because she teaches reproduction rights, and because she was pregnant at the time.

Miller-Young appeared before Judge Brian Hill, dabbing her eyes while sitting in the front of the courtroom.

Three women spoke, including sisters Joan and Thrin Short, who were protesting on campus that day, as well as their mother, Cathryn.

Joan Short told Hill that that the group of young women set up in the free speech zone with their posters that day and were having productive discussions until Miller-Young appeared and began to incite students.

Thrin Short, who was among the group of anti-abortion protestors involved in a confrontation with UCSB Associate Professor Mireille Miller-Young, attended Friday's sentencing hearing. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

"Tear down the sign" was repeated many times by Miller-Young and other students, creating a mob like atmosphere, she said.

Thrin Short also spoke, and said that though Miller-Young issued an apology to the court, "she should issue an apology to her students."

Cathryn Short said that the apology said nothing about grabbing or scratching her daughter, and encouraged the court to enact community service with a group that thinks differently than Miller-Young, in an effort to think "beyond the squabbles of the like-minded in the faculty lounge."

Miller-Young herself did not speak during the sentencing, but her attorney, Catherine Swysen, reminded that court that "it was an emotionally charged encounter," and that both sides were shouting.

"Those images were very disturbing to many people, and while that doesn't excuse what happened, that is a fact," Swysen said, adding that some students were even crying by what they saw on the posters.

Prosecutor Ron Zonen said that Miller-Young didn't seize the signs because they were offensive, but because they expressed a message she didn't agree with.

"She embarrassed herself, the university… she set a poor example for her students," he said.

Zonen also said that Miller-Young was a talented member of the faculty, and that many of the articles and comments written about her and the incident were "heavy-handed."

Hill opined that free speech interests were at play in the case.

"It's a clash of First Amendment interests, which both sides had a right to express," Hill said, adding that when "speech turns to something like physical invasion, then you have something criminal and that's why we are here."

Hill said that Miller-Young had a tremendous number of positive letters and references and no criminal record.  Because of her position at the university, "she's getting the kind of scrutiny that the average defendant would not get," he said.

"I have no question that she's of impeccable character outside of this incident," he said.

Hill ultimately sentenced Miller-Young to serve her community service in conflict-resolution workshops run by the Quaker Church, 10 hours of anger management and $493 in restitution to the Shorts, which was paid in court Friday.

"I think you should feel as though you've been vindicated," he told the Short family, and even though many may have found the posters offensive "it's still protected speech, and you have a right to that."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 