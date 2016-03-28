Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Thuc-Quyen Nguyen Recognized With Humboldt Award for Innovative Solar Cell Research

Helmut Schwarz, president of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, presents UCSB chemistry professor Thuc-Quyen Nguyen with her Humboldt Research Award.
Helmut Schwarz, president of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, presents UCSB chemistry professor Thuc-Quyen Nguyen with her Humboldt Research Award. (The UCSB Current photo)
By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | March 28, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Thuc-Quyen Nguyen, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC Santa Barbara, has received the Humboldt Research Award from Germany’s Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

The award is presented in recognition of her groundbreaking achievements in science research. Nguyen is internationally known for developing a solution-processable small molecule used in organic solar cells — plasticlike photovoltaics that produce electricity from sunlight.

The Humboldt Research Award is granted to senior scientists whose fundamental discoveries, new theories or insights have had a significant impact on their own discipline and who are expected to continue producing cutting-edge achievements in the future. Each winner receives a stipend of 60,000 Euros (approximately $67,000).

“I am proud to join with our colleagues in congratulating Professor Thuc-Quyen Nguyen on her Humboldt Research Award,” said Chancellor Henry T. Yang. “This prestigious honor recognizes the excellence, impact and promise of her research, including her pioneering work on organic electronic devices. As a distinguished faculty member in our highly ranked Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and a member of our Center for Polymers & Organic Solids, Mitsubishi Chemical Center for Advanced Materials, Center for Energy Efficient Materials and Institute for Energy Efficiency, Professor Nguyen exemplifies UC Santa Barbara’s spirit of interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation and discovery.”        

Named for the late Prussian naturalist and explorer, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation promotes academic cooperation and each year enables more than 600 researchers from varying disciplines to conduct research in Germany. The Humboldt Foundation annually grants up to 100 Humboldt Research Awards to scientists and scholars regardless of their discipline or nationality.

“It was wonderful to receive this award not only because it helps my future research direction with my collaborator in Germany but also because of the honor associated with it,” said Nguyen, whose group also conducts research on light-emitting diodes and field-effect transistors. “The award means that your work is well-recognized and respected by your peers and the scientific community.”

Currently, Nguyen and her research group at UCSB focus on charge transport in organic semiconductors, new materials for organic solar cell applications, materials processing, nanoscale and bulk characterization of organic solar cells, device physics, organic transistors, organic ratchets and biomaterials/bioelectronics.

Nguyen also works with professor Dieter Neher of the University of Potsdam, where the two focus on the effect of energetic disorder on charge-carrier transport and device characteristics. 

“The beauty of working with the solution-processed small molecules that my group developed at UCSB is that you get exactly the same molecule each time, and that consistency is important for device applications,” Nguyen explained. “These molecules can be processed from solution, which means an organic solar cell can be made flexible using roll-to-roll coating similar to printing a newspaper. The other nice thing with this type of technology is that it can be made semitransparent to coat windows or glass.

“I grew up for 16 years without electricity so I have had a long interest in solar energy,” added Nguyen, who was raised in a small village in Vietnam and came to the United States when she was 21.

Nguyen learned English at adult school, then attended Santa Monica College before transferring to UC Los Angeles. There she trained as a physical chemist and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as a doctorate. Nguyen pursued her postdoctoral studies at Columbia University and joined the faculty at UCSB in 2004.

In addition to the Humboldt Research Award, Nguyen is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the 2010 National Science Foundation American Competitiveness and Innovation Fellowship, the 2009 Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship, the 2008 Camille Dreyfus Teacher Scholar Award, the 2007 Harold J. Plous Memorial Award and Lectureship, the 2006 National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Award and the 2005 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award.

Julie Cohen writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 