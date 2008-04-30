Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professors Elected to National Academy of Sciences

Evelyn Hu, William Murdoch and James Thomson receive the prestigious honor for their achievements in research.

By Paul Desruisseaux | April 30, 2008 | 11:10 a.m.

Two prominent UC Santa Barbara professors have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, as has a leading stem cell researcher who is an adjunct professor at UCSB. They were among 72 new members elected to the prestigious academy Tuesday in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

{mosimage}

Evelyn Hu, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and of materials, and William Murdoch, a professor of biology, ecology, evolution and marine biology, were among those elected. Both in recent years also have been recognized with the Faculty Research Lecturer award at UCSB, the highest honor that the university’s faculty members bestow on one of their own.

Their election brings to 29 the number of active UCSB faculty members elected to the academy. Among other new members elected to the academy was James Thomson, a renowned University of Wisconsin stem cell researcher who also holds an appointment at UCSB as an adjunct professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

{mosimage}

The National Academy of Sciences is the country’s most prestigious scientific organization, and election to membership in the academy is considered one of the highest honors that can be accorded a U.S. scientist or engineer. Those elected Tuesday bring the total number of active members to just more than 2,000. The new members will be inducted into the academy next April at the group’s annual meeting in Washington.

“We are thrilled by this prestigious honor for professor Evelyn Hu, professor Bill Murdoch and adjunct professor Jamie Thomson,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “These scholars are leaders on our campus and an inspiration to faculty and students alike. Election to the National Academy of Sciences by one’s peers is a significant affirmation of the hard work and creativity that have gone into years of cutting-edge research. We are proud to salute our distinguished colleagues for this well-deserved recognition.”

Hu joined the UCSB faculty in 1984 and today serves as scientific director of the California NanoSystems Institute, a joint effort between UCSB and UCLA. Her research focuses on the formation of nanophotonic devices that may provide more energy-efficient lighting sources and also may facilitate faster computation and communications. “Election to the NAS is a tremendous honor,” she said. “I feel so fortunate to have had the support of all my colleagues, my students and the organizations I have worked with. My election is a tribute to their support.”

Murdoch, an internationally known ecologist, joined the UCSB faculty in 1965. Murdoch’s research has focused on population dynamics, and the factors affecting the abundance of individuals in populations. It combines empirical study with mathematical theory.  “It is a great honor to be elected, and I am delighted that my peers have recognized my research in such a wonderful way,” he said. “I have had the good fortune of having great colleagues at UCSB, which has made my research career all the more rewarding and enjoyable.”

The National Academy of Sciences is a private organization of scientists and engineers dedicated to furthering science and its use for the general welfare. It was established in 1863 by a congressional act of incorporation signed by Abraham Lincoln that calls on the academy to act as an official adviser to the federal government, upon request, in any matter of science or technology.

Paul Desruisseaux represents UCSB Public Affairs.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 