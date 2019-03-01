Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 2 , 2019, 12:12 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
Baseball

UCSB Pulls Out 3-2 Victory Against Pepperdine

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | March 1, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.

Junior catcher Eric Yang hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and freshman Christian Kirtley came through with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the UC Santa Barbara baseball team a 3-2 win over Pepperdine on Friday afternoon at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

With the win, UCSB (7-2) has now won five straight games, including back-to-back one run games, while the Waves (3-5) drop their fifth straight.

After a high octane, offensive showcase through the first seven games of the season, the Gauchos have eked out back-to-back one-run pitcher's duels. UCSB starter Ben Brecht was in control on the bump, striking out nine in his 6.1 innings of work, while scattering five hits and allowing two earned with no walks.

Scoreless heading into the third, the Waves were able to cash in a leadoff double with two outs for the first run of the game.

Cooper Chandler was effective for Pepperdine, holding Santa Barbara scoreless into the sixth before Yang flipped the script in a hurry. After an Andrew Martinez walk, Yang sent the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to put UCSB ahead 2-1 on the first homer of his career.

The lead was short lived, however, as the Waves hit another leadoff double in the seventh and brought the tying run home on a single through the right side.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Martinez, Yang and Thomas Rowan drew consecutive walks to load the bases, and Kirtley hit one deep enough to left for the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning sac fly.

Michael McGreevy (2-0) relieved Brecht with 1.2 innings of work, striking out two and picking up the win, while Chris Lincoln came on and tallied his third save of the young season.

Yang finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Martinez scored twice, and Tevin Mitchell finished with the only other hit on the day for UCSB.

The Gauchos will continue the three game series against the Waves on Saturday in Malibu at 2:00 p.m., weather permitting. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 