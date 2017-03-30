Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

UCSB Pulls Out 3-Set Matches to Beat Boise State

By UCSB Sports Information | March 30, 2017 | 7:02 p.m.

In a tightly contested match from start to finish, the UCSB Men's Tennis team pulled out a hard-fought victory on the road Thursday afternoon rallying past Boise State 5-2.

The Gauchos improve to 10-5 while Boise State falls to 4-17.

Starting off with doubles, all three matches came down to wire, with UCSB taking two of them to earn team point.

The No. 9-ranked doubles pair Morgan Mays and Simon Freund took the first victory of the day on Court 1, defeating Pedro Platzeck and Brian Tran 7-5. On Court 3, Cody Rakela and Kristian Prior followed with a win over Kyle Butters and Ryland McDermott by the same score 7-5. 

Cody Rakela showed why he was this week's Big West Player of the Week recipient, cruising past Boise's Morgan Stone 6-2, 6-2 to put UCSB up 2-0. 

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran outlasted Boise's Jack Heslin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 for the Gauchos third straight point.

The Broncos responded with a win of their own as Greg Wischer overcame a 4-3 deficit in the third set to beat Chase Masciorini 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

With the score 3-1, Anders Holm swung the momentum back in Santa Barbara's favor, edging out Platzeck 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to put the match out of reach for Boise State.

Morgan Mays took a first set lead against Kyle Butters and finished out the day with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory.

UCSB is back in action this Saturday as it takes on Drake at Denver University.

