Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Rallies From Multiple Deficits, Wins on Walk Off

By UCSB Sports Information | February 26, 2017 | 7:58 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sophomore catcher Thomas Rowan launched a bases-loaded line drive into a vacant center field to deliver No. 23 UC Santa Barbara a 6-5 win over visiting Tulane, capping off a wild series finale at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium to secure a three-game sweep of the Green Wave.

The Gauchos (4-3) clawed back from deficits of 2-0 and 4-2 to tie it heading into the final three innings of the game, but Tulane (1-6) was able to capitalize on a pair of UCSB miscues to pull back ahead 5-4 in the ninth inning.

UCSB answered right back in the bottom half of the frame, with pinch-hitter Billy Fredrick leading off with a solid single to left. Junior shortstop Clay Fisher followed with a perfect sac bunt on the first base side that was mishandled by pitcher Ted Andrews, then UCSB loaded the bases with nobody out after a wild pitch and intentional walk to sophomore DH Sam Cohen.

Not many teams would intentionally put a runner on to pitch to junior first baseman Austin Bush, and Tulane promptly found out why as Bush lined a 1-1 offering from Andrews into left-center field for a run-scoring single that tied the game and still allowed UCSB to have the bases loaded with nobody out.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so facing a walk-off loss, Tulane pulled in their center fielder and had him play first base, giving the visitors five infielders and just two outfielders.

With a wide-open center field, Rowan was patient and waited for a pitch to drive, pouncing on a 2-1 pitch and lining it right into the gap in the outfield.

It was sweet redemption for Rowan, who couldn't corral a Steven Ledesma inside pitch in the top of the ninth allowing Lex Kaplan to come in for the go-ahead run. Kaplan had reached base with a one-out fly ball into the left field corner that went for a triple after it went off the glove of UCSB left fielder Colton Burns, who made a long run to get to the ball but couldn't reel it in.

"Thomas was pretty emotional coming into the dugout before the bottom of the ninth, but I told him to get himself under control because 'if you look at this deal, you're gonna be hitting when we have a chance to win this thing,'" said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "He did a nice job regrouping and I thought that was a really good at-bat that he had."

Rowan's heroics made a winner out of UCSB closer Alex Garcia, who only threw three pitches, a good morning, good afternoon, goodnight punchout of Tulane first baseman Hank Williams.

Even more crucial, it saved Ledesma from a hard-luck loss after the Santa Barbara City College transfer tossed 4 2/3 innings of excellent relief, giving up just two hits while striking out seven.

Ledesma rolled up double plays in his first two innings on the hill to snuff out potential rallies, then settled in and went 1-2-3 in the seven and eighth innings.

"Great long relief by Stevie today," said Checketts. "His stuff was dancing all over the place, he was definitely tough to hit."

Offensive pressure from the Gauchos led to tying rallies earlier in the game. Burns, who reached base another four times on Sunday, launched the first salvo with a leadoff walk in the third inning. Freshman center fielder Tommy Jew followed with a base knock to left, and then runs came in for UCSB on a throwing error from Tulane shortstop Sal Gozzo and a sacrifice fly from Bush.

Jew brought the Gauchos within one on a fourth inning sac fly, and then UCSB evened it up in the sixth when Landon Silver scored on a wild pitch after working a one-out walk and advancing to third on a Burns bloop double down the left field line.

UCSB wraps up a four-game homestand on Tuesday with a 2:00 p.m. contest against St. Mary's before hitting the road for a three-game series at Kentucky this weekend. UCSBGauchos.com will have a live audio broadcast of Tuesday's showdown with the Gaels.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 