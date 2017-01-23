UCSB Ranked 19th In Preseason Poll by Baseball America

Baseball

UC Santa Barbara was ranked as the No. 19 team in the country to open the 2017 season by respected outlet Baseball America, it was revealed on Monday morning.

This is the third pre-season ranking for the Gauchos, following selections by Collegiate Baseball (No. 18) and D1Baseball (No. 25). The 2017 squad is narrowly behind UCSB's best-ever preseason poll placement in the Andrew Checketts era, trailing only the 2015 team that was tabbed No. 16.

The Gauchos have now been ranked in preseason polls three out of the past four years.

UCSB is coming off two of the best seasons in program history.

A year ago, the Gauchos advanced to their first College World Series ever, knocking off the No. 2 and No. 3 national seeds during their historic postseason run. They reached Omaha in the most dramatic fashion possible, with then-freshman catcher Sam Cohen swatting a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth against against Louisville All-American closer Zack Burdi.

In 2015, the blue-and-gold won 40 games en route to a No. 1 seed and hosting duties in the NCAA Tournament, a program first. That team had a school-record 11 players drafted or signed to pro contracts, including No. 4 overall selection Dillon Tate.

Off the field, Checketts and assistant coaches Eddie Cornejo and Neil Walton have turned in nationally-ranked recruiting classes in four of the past five season's, including this year's No. 9 class. In November, Cornejo was named the Big West's top recruiter in a survey of college coaches condcuted by D1Baseball.

The 2017 Gauchos are set to be led by slick-fielding shortstop Clay Fisher and closer Kyle Nelson, who were both named Preseason All-Americans. Other key returners include playoff heroes Austin Bush, JJ Muno, Sam Cohen, and Noah Davis.

UCSB will look to build on its run to Omaha as the new season begins with a three-game set against Loyola Marymount at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on Feb. 17.