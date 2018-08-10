UCSB Ranked Fifth in Big West Women’s Volleyball Poll

College Volleyball

The UCSB women's volleyball was ranked fifth in the Big West Conference coaches' preseason poll.

The Gauchos return two-time All-American Lindsey Ruddins and 2017 all-conference libero Emilia Petrachi and middle Nicole Omwanghe.

After capturing its first Big West title in 10 years, Cal Poly has been selected to repeat as the Big West champion. The Mustangs claimed five first-place votes en route to a 77-point total, as voted on by the nine head coaches.



The University of Hawai’i secured the remaining four first-place votes to lock down the second spot with 75 points. UC Irvine followed in the third slot with 62 points, while Long Beach Staten (48) ranked fourth and UCSB (45) close behind in fifth place The Aggies of UC Davis nabbed 38 points for the sixth spot and was followed by CSUN (30), UC Riverside (18) and Cal State Fullerton (12).



The Mustangs are coming off a year where they posted the program’s best overall record of 27-3, a perfect 16-0 Big West Conference mark and an undefeated home record for the first time since 2007. Led by 2017 AVCA Pacific North Coach of the Year Sam Crosson, Cal Poly broke the AVCA Top 25 and posted its first NCAA Tournament win since 2007. As a team, the Mustangs concluded 2017 ranked in the nation’s Top 10 in kills per set (2nd - 15.07), assists (4th - 14.06), win/loss percentage (5th - .900) and hitting percentage (7th - .310).



They return four players who earned Big West postseason awards this past season in seniors Adlee Van Winden and Katherine Brouker, junior Torrey Van Winden and sophomore Madilyn Mercer.

In head coach Robyn Mow-Santos’ rookie season at the helm Hawai'i went 20-8 overall and 14-2 in conference which advanced them to their 36th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Securing the third spot is UC Irvine, who finished third in the Big West a season ago with a 10-6 league mark and a 24-8 overall record, which tied the school record for wins. The Anteaters advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, falling to Texas Tech, 3-1.



The 2018 women’s volleyball season gets under way Friday, August 24.



2018 Big West Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll:

1. Cal Poly (5) 77

2. Hawai'i (4) 75

3. UC Irvine 62

4. Long Beach Stste 48

5. UC Santa Barbara 45

6. UC Davis 38

7. CSUN 30

8. UC Riverside 18

9. Cal State Fullerton 12



( ) Denotes first place votes

