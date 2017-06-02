Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Access Index Ranks UCSB No. 2 in Economic Diversity

By Andrea Estrada/Shelly Leachman for UCSB | June 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB ranks among the top five colleges and universities in the country based on economic diversity, affordability and financial assistance.

In the third annual College Access Index published by The New York Times, UCSB has ranked No. 2 for its commitment to economic diversity.

The ranking is based on a combination of the number of lower- and middle-income students a college or university enrolls and the tuition it charges these students.

The University of California dominated the list, with only UC Irvine ranking higher than UCSB. UC Davis, UC San Diego and UCLA followed in the third through fifth spots, respectively. UC Berkeley came in at No. 9.

According to The Times, the index is based on the share of students receiving Pell grants; the graduation rate of students on Pell grants; and the net cost, after financial aid, that a college or university charged low- and middle-income students.

The index, as The Times noted, “is a measure of which top institutions are doing the most to promote the American dream.”

An article associated with the ranking noted that at the public colleges in the index, the average share of last year’s freshman class receiving Pell grants (meaning they typically come from the bottom half of the income distribution) fell to 21.8 percent, from 24.3 percent in 2011-12.

“States are making it much more difficult for their residents to get high-quality high education,” said Sandy Baum of the Urban Institute. “They are causing their institutions to charge more, to take more out of state students, to cut quality. That’s very shortsighted.”

The complete College Access Index can be found at www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/05/25/sunday-review/opinion-pell-table.html.

In other rankings, UCSB placed No. 5 in the Student Loan Report’s “Top 250 Public Colleges that Offer Freshmen the Most Financial Aid.”

Financial aid is defined as the average financial-aid package awarded to need-based, degree-seeking, full-time freshmen. The universities and colleges were evaluated based on this metric using Peterson’s Financial Aid Data Set-2015.

All data was self-reported by the institutions and provided by Peterson’s. Schools are ranked from highest to lowest according to average financial aid awarded per need-based, full-time freshmen.

“Financial aid is a crucial tool for students looking to attend college,” an article associated with the ranking reported. “The schools listed in this report presumably recognize its importance by increasing its availability."

Again, the University of California dominated the list. Only UC Merced (No. 1), UC Santa Cruz (No. 3) and UC Riverside (No. 4) placed higher than UCSB. The University of Virginia took the No. 2 spot and UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Berkeley and UC Davis landed in the top 10.

The complete ranking can be found at https://studentloans.net/public-collegesthat-offer-freshmen-the-most-financial-aid.

— Andrea Estrada/Shelly Leachman for UCSB.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 