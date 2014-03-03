Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

‘UCSB Reads’ Author Timothy Egan to Conduct Live Online Interview and Chat

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | March 3, 2014 | 12:54 p.m.

For the first time in “UCSB Reads” history, people outside the Santa Barbara area will have an opportunity to hear — and chat with — the program’s featured author.

Tim Egan
Timothy Egan (Barry Wong photo)

From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Timothy Egan will present a live online interview and discussion that can be viewed anywhere. All that’s required is an Internet connection.

“UCSB Reads” is an annual winter quarter event that brings the UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara communities together to read and talk about a common book. This year’s selection is Egan’s The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire That Saved America.

To participate in the hourlong discussion, or simply to hear what Egan has to say, click here.

The first 20 minutes will feature John Majewski, professor of history at UCSB, conducting a brief interview with Egan. The remaining 40 minutes will be devoted to questions posed by the audience.

Individuals who want to ask Egan a question during the live broadcast must be signed into a Google account. It is recommended that participants sign in before the broadcast by selecting the blue “Sign In” button at the top right of the event page.

The online event follows a free lecture by Egan on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Campbell Hall. The lecture is one of several “UCSB Reads” events hosted by the library. Others have included panel discussions, exhibitions and film screenings.

Questions about the online interview and chat can be directed to Rebecca Metzger, assistant university librarian for outreach and academic collaboration, at [email protected].

Click here for more information about UCSB Reads.

