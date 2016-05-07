Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Rebounds With 7-3 Win at Davis

By UCSB Sports Information | May 7, 2016 | 8:15 p.m.

DAVIS – A day after mustering just two runs in a big series-opening loss to UC Davis, No. 13 UC Santa Barbara rebounded offensively for a 7-3 win on Saturday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium that evened the series at one win apiece.

UCSB (31-11-1, 9-5 Big West) did most of its damage in a four-run fourth, scoring all the runs it would need and negating an early 1-0 UC Davis lead.

Starting pitcher Joe Record was wild at times, walking in a pair of runs, but was otherwise effective in a six-plus inning effort in which he allowed just two runs on three hits. The righty also struck out a career-high seven.

Every starter reached base for the Gauchos and all but one had at least one hit. Sophomore JJ Muno was instrumental in the offensive effort, doubling down the right-field line twice and scoring each time, while sophomore first baseman Austin Bush launched a massive home run in the ninth to give the Gauchos two key insurance runs.

The Aggies (14-26, 3-11) plated a run in the eighth and threatened again in the ninth when the first two batters of the inning reached, but sophomore sensation Kyle Nelson came in to shut the door, earning his fifth save of the season by retiring all three batters he faced. UCSB's relief ace ended the game by fanning three-hitter Cameron Olson.

UCD southpaw Spencer Henderson was tagged with the loss, falling to 1-3 on the season. He gave up five runs, four earned, on the day and allowed eight hits while walking two against three strikeouts.

The Aggies bats struggled in the loss, producing just four hits, all of which were singles. They got a runner into scoring position in the final three innings of the game, but couldn't up with a clutch hit, going 0-8 as a team with runners in scoring position.

Saturday's game started at 3:00 p.m. after being delayed from its scheduled 1:00 p.m. first pitch due to rainy weather.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 