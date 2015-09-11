Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:55 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

UCSB Rec to Go Intergalactic with Annual Fun & Fitness Festival

By Korrin Alpers for UCSB Recreational Sports | September 11, 2015 | 10:45 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Recreation is proud to announce that its annual Fun & Fitness Festival will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1–4 p.m. at the UCSB Recreational Center Courtyard. 

With an intergalactic theme, the event features cosmic activities and giveaways such as the “anti-gravity wall” (or the rock-climbing wall), rocket shaped temporary tattoos and much more. 

UCSB Recreation invites the community to explore the Gaucho Galaxy and end the summer with a big bang. 

The event showcases the many opportunities offered with UCSB Recreation, such as adventure programs, sport clubs, intramurals, GauchoREC, GauchoPulse and more.

Over 5,000 students and community members are expected to attend the event. Participants can win prizes at interactive booths, enter a drawing in our first ever raffle, enjoy free samples from sponsors and build new friendships.

“For the first time in this event’s history, the Multi-Activity Court will be open for rollerskating.” Brenda Lear, recreation director of students events and Gaucho Recreation and Exercise Programs, said. “We are always looking for new ways to bring the entire community together, and celebrate fun and active lives.” 

The newest edition of the UCSB Recreation’s DiRECtory, formerly known as Leisure Review, will also be available at the event to further inform students, staff, faculty and community members on how to get involved. The DiRECtory features the different courses UCSB Recreation provides, ranging from pottery to martial arts to cardio kickboxing. 

Additionally, the newly rebranded and revamped Wellness and Fitness Institute will be showcased in its new location in the Recreation Center. The Wellness and Fitness Institute, a human performance lab, offers assessments in physical fitness and health, free to all UCSB students.

Attendees are encouraged to wear active clothes in order to participate in the many activities at the Fun & Fitness Festival. While entry is free, attendees are also encouraged to bring money for discounted food and merchandise from the event’s sponsors. 

The UCSB Recreation Center is located at 3025 Ocean Rd, Santa Barbara 93106. Lots 16 and 18 of the Mesa Parking Structure are located across the street on the corner of Mesa and Ocean roads.

— Korrin Alpers is a copywriter for UCSB Recreational Sports.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 