UCSB Rec to Go Intergalactic with Annual Fun & Fitness Festival

UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Recreation is proud to announce that its annual Fun & Fitness Festival will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1–4 p.m. at the UCSB Recreational Center Courtyard.

With an intergalactic theme, the event features cosmic activities and giveaways such as the “anti-gravity wall” (or the rock-climbing wall), rocket shaped temporary tattoos and much more.

UCSB Recreation invites the community to explore the Gaucho Galaxy and end the summer with a big bang.

The event showcases the many opportunities offered with UCSB Recreation, such as adventure programs, sport clubs, intramurals, GauchoREC, GauchoPulse and more.

Over 5,000 students and community members are expected to attend the event. Participants can win prizes at interactive booths, enter a drawing in our first ever raffle, enjoy free samples from sponsors and build new friendships.

“For the first time in this event’s history, the Multi-Activity Court will be open for rollerskating.” Brenda Lear, recreation director of students events and Gaucho Recreation and Exercise Programs, said. “We are always looking for new ways to bring the entire community together, and celebrate fun and active lives.”

The newest edition of the UCSB Recreation’s DiRECtory, formerly known as Leisure Review, will also be available at the event to further inform students, staff, faculty and community members on how to get involved. The DiRECtory features the different courses UCSB Recreation provides, ranging from pottery to martial arts to cardio kickboxing.

Additionally, the newly rebranded and revamped Wellness and Fitness Institute will be showcased in its new location in the Recreation Center. The Wellness and Fitness Institute, a human performance lab, offers assessments in physical fitness and health, free to all UCSB students.

Attendees are encouraged to wear active clothes in order to participate in the many activities at the Fun & Fitness Festival. While entry is free, attendees are also encouraged to bring money for discounted food and merchandise from the event’s sponsors.

The UCSB Recreation Center is located at 3025 Ocean Rd, Santa Barbara 93106. Lots 16 and 18 of the Mesa Parking Structure are located across the street on the corner of Mesa and Ocean roads.

— Korrin Alpers is a copywriter for UCSB Recreational Sports.