UCSB Recognizes Scholastic Achievement in Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities and Fine Arts

Four undergraduate students and two graduate students in the College of Letters & Science at UC Santa Barbara have been selected to receive awards for outstanding academic achievement.

They will be recognized at commencement exercises on June 14 and 15.

Brittany Michael of San Diego, who has a major in sociology with a minor in applied psychology, will receive the Luis Leal Social Sciences Undergraduate Award for outstanding interdisciplinary achievement in the social sciences. The award was established in honor of the late Don Luis Leal, a distinguished visiting professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies, whose presence and scholarship greatly enriched the Santa Barbara campus.

Elizabeth Davison of Sebastopol, who is graduating with degrees in physics and mathematics, will receive the Francis Colville and Terry Dearborn Memorial Award for outstanding academic achievement as an honors student majoring in the sciences. The awards were established in memory of Francis M. Colville and Terry H. Dearborn, associate professors of physical education at UCSB.

Sophie Dolores Marie Hassett of Fremont, who has completed a bachelor or arts degree in feminist studies and a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater, will receive the William R. Reardon Undergraduate Award for outstanding academic achievement in an arts or humanities discipline. The award is named for William R. Reardon, a UCSB professor emeritus of dramatic art and former associate dean in the College of Letters and Science.

Allegra Latimer of Torrance, who is graduating with a degree in chemistry, will receive the Deans’ Outstanding Senior Award in recognition of her outstanding scholarship and contributions to the campus community. The award is given on behalf of the deans of the College of Letters and Science.

Carly Thomsen, who has completed her Ph.D. in feminist studies, is the recipient of the Winifred and Louis Lancaster Dissertation Award for Social Sciences.

Torrey Trust of Encinitas, who has completed her Ph.D. in education, has received the Dixon-Levy Graduate Student Association Service Award. The award is named for UCSB graduate students Travis Dixon and Alan Levy, and service to the university through GSA elected office as well as through other forms of advocacy for graduate students.

The College of Letters & Science is the largest academic unit at UCSB. Offering nearly 80 majors and interdisciplinary programs, 38 minors and 57 master’s and doctoral degrees, the college enrolls more than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students.