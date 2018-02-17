UCSB Relievers Roughed Up in Loss at San Diego State

Baseball

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team briefly led by a pair of runs in Saturday night's tilt at Tony Gwynn Stadium, but San Diego State's bats proved to be too much in an 8-4 win for the home team.

A night after driving in UCSB's only run of the game, redshirt junior Clay Fisher went 2-4 to continue his hot start for the Gauchos (0-2), but the rest of the lineup combined for just a pair of singles.

The Aztecs (2-0) meanwhile put together a 12-hit performance, led by three-hitter Chase Calabuig's 3-5 day, including a two-run homer and three runs scored.

UCSB took its first lead of the season with a three-run fifth inning to go up 4-2. Junior left fielder Sam Cohen – the leadoff hitter that frame – opened up the rally by wearing a 2-2 pitch to take first base. After moving to second on a sac bunt from Armani Smith, freshman infielders Jason Willow and Marcos Castanon banged back-to-back singles into center, the first collegiate hits for both players, to tie the game up at 2-2. Fisher, the next batter, gave the Gauchos the lead with an RBI base hit before a wild pitch from SDSU reliever Adrian Mardueno allowed Castanon to cross the plate and cap the scoring.

The Aztecs would come back to re-take the lead in the bottom of the frame, as Calabuig punished UCSB starter Jack Dashwood's leadoff walk by launching a game-tying two-run homer to right field.

That roundtripper spelled the end of the day for Dashwood, a San Diego native and redshirt freshman who was generally effective in his Division I debut, allowing three earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.

After Dashwood departed, SDSU greeted UCSB's bullpen with a double and RBI single back through the middle to take the lead for good. They then padded their lead in the sixth with another three runs, all coming in on a bases-loaded triple from DH Chad Bible.