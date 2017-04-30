UCSB Repeats as Big West Women’s Tennis Champion

No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara captured its second straight Big West Women’s Tennis Tournament title, defeating top-seeded Hawai‘i, 4-1, at Indian Wells Tennis Garden Sunday.
The Gauchos secured the eighth tournament title in program history, and improved to 17-9 overall on the season. UCSB is the Big West’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament.
UCSB and UH went the distance in doubles, with the Gauchos prevailing for the point. Stephanie Yamada and Natalie Da Silveira claimed a 7-5 victory over Marina Hruba and Michelle Pits. The Rainbow Wahine countered with a win at No. 2, as Cindy Nguyen and Klara Pribylova earned a 7-6 (5) against Amanda Atanasson and Melissa Baker. The clinching match came at No. 1, as Palina Dubavets and Stefani Stojic took a 7-6 (1) victory against Petra Melounova and Roxanne Resma.
In singles, the ‘Bows tied the match up at 1-1 with Nguyen’s 6-3, 6-1 triumph at No. 2 over Da Silveira.
However, the Gauchos won all three matches at the bottom of the order to notch the team victory. Stojic was a 6-4, 6-2 victor over Roxanne Resma at No. 4. Atanasson followed with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 5 against Nikola Dolakova.
The match clincher occurred at No. 6 as Yamada outlasted Pits, 6-4, 6-4.
UCSB avenged its only regular season conference loss in defeating UH. The Rainbow Wahine finished their season at 16-7.