UCSB Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Parking Lot

UC Santa Barbara Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening in a parking lot on the north end of campus.

UCSB police sent an alert to the university community shortly after the armed robbery was reported at 5:10 p.m.

Police said a Hispanic man wearing a gray hoody allegedly approached a victim in Parking Lot 34 near Storke Family Housing.

“He displayed a handgun and took personal property from the victim,” the alert said. “The suspect rode eastbound on Mesa Road and then northbound on Los Carneros. No one was injured.”

The suspect was described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and was last seen fleeing on a black BMX bike, according to the alert.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was encouraged to contact UCSB police at 805.893.3446.

“The UCSB Police Department would like to remind the community to remain vigilant and use the Community Service Officer Escort Service,” the alert said.

The service is free and offered through the UCSB Police Department, available by calling 805.893.2000 or the UCSB police dispatch at 805.893.3446.

