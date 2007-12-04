UCSB Researcher Proposes New Hypothesis on Origin of Life

It’s been used for ages as building material, and for decoration. It’s used today for electronic components and tooth-polishing. It’s mica, and according to UCSB researcher Helen Hansma, the mineral could also have been instrumental in the beginnings of life on Earth.

Hansma’s hypothesis, which she presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology in Washington on Tuesday, proposes that the unique properties of mica may have created the optimal environment for the development of the earliest forms of life.

There are several theories of the origins of life, Hansma said from her Washington office, where she spends part of her time as program director for the National Science Foundation. One well-known idea is that life originated in the oceans — a prebiotic soup of simple molecules randomly floating around. A lesser-known notion, she said, is the pizza hypothesis, which suggests that these biomolecules originated on the Earth’s crust.