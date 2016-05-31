Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Researchers Find Immune System of Amazonian People Responds in a Big Way to Pathogens

A Tsimane family in Amazonian Bolivia. The Tsimane peoples’ extra-resistant immune systems are the subject of a paper by UCSB Associate Professor Aaron Blackwell.
A Tsimane family in Amazonian Bolivia. The Tsimane peoples’ extra-resistant immune systems are the subject of a paper by UCSB Associate Professor Aaron Blackwell. (Michael Gurven photo)
By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | May 31, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

The Tsimane, an indigenous people in the Amazonian lowlands of Bolivia, live amid a dizzying variety of parasites and pathogens. A new study by UC Santa Barbara researchers and others finds that the Tsimane immune system rises to meet the challenge — but could be problematic as they age and become exposed to industrialized society.

Aaron Blackwell, an associate professor of anthropology and lead author of “Immune Function in Amazonian Horticulturists,” accepted for publication in Annals of Human Biology and available online now, noted that the study opens a window on indigenous peoples’ immune systems and the possible consequences of their unique immunological responses.

“The important thing is that most of our research on immunology is done on people in sanitary environments in the U.S. and Europe, for example, so we don’t have that much information about the diversity in human immune function and how it might vary in different environments,” explained Blackwell, who has studied the Tsimane extensively.

The study, based on 10 years of data from blood samples drawn from more than 6,000 Tsimane, shows elevated levels of immunological response nearly across the board, especially compared with U.S. and European populations, Blackwell noted.

That strong response of multiple factors in the immune system reflects the Tsimane’s exposure to and chronic infections from a host of pathogens and parasites, including hookworms, roundworms, protozoa, amoebas, bacteria, viruses, lice, scabies and fungal infection.

“I think it gives them more protection against new infections, but it’s also a response to having been infected,” Blackwell said. “So we see they’re more resistant than me, for example, but they’re also sick a lot more because they live in an environment where there’s a lot more to be exposed to.”

Two exceptions to the elevated immune responses were white bloods cells known as monocytes and basophils. Although cell samplings were much lower, the study notes that “72 percent of Tsimane have no monocytes observed in manual cell counts,” and fewer than 1 percent have basophils observed.

Blackwell said that this deficiency was somewhat surprising, but he suggested it could be the result of these cells being used in other parts of the body.

Benjamin Trumble, Michael Gurven and Aaron Blackwell.
Benjamin Trumble, Michael Gurven and Aaron Blackwell. (Courtesy photo)

“It’s funny. When you measure immune function you measure it in the blood,” he explained. “That doesn’t necessarily tell you what’s going on in the tissues. So it may be that the monocytes and basophils have migrated to other sites and are not circulating in the blood.

“But we think the low monocytes are probably really important for other outcomes, like cardiovascular disease,” he continued. “Atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases are related to inflammatory responses in the blood vessels and the monocytes are implicated in that. And so, having low monocytes in the blood may be protective in some way. We see in the same population a really low incidence of heart disease.”

Although the Tsimane’s elevated immune responses appear to protect them in their relative isolation, encroaching industrial society could prove problematic, Blackwell said.

“This has implications for how indigenous populations may be more or less susceptible to certain kinds of diseases or illnesses from outside,” he explained. “Infection with helminths (parasitic worms), for example, changes your immune function in ways that may make you more susceptible to infectious diseases.”

Other UCSB researchers involved in the project include Benjamin Trumble, a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Social, Behavioral and Economic Research, and Michael Gurven, a professor of anthropology. 

The Tsimane Health and Life History Project is directed by Gurven and Hillard Kaplan at the University of New Mexico.

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 