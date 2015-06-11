UCSB Seeks Mothers, Teens to Participate in Paid One-Hour Communication Study

The UCSB Parent-Teen Communication Study is seeking mothers and teens (14 to 18 years old) to participate in a one-hour research study.

Participation involves having conversations with one another about different topics, including relationships, dating, sexuality, sexual orientation, marriage and families.

Each teen and mother who participates will receive $15 cash or a gift card in appreciation of their time ($30 total).

Appointments will be held on the UCSB campus and are available daily, including weekends. Call to schedule your appointment at a time that is convenient for you.

Call Audrey Harkness at 805.380.6897 to sign up, or click here to learn more about the study.

— Audrey Harkness represents UCSB Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology.