Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Researchers Studying Giant Clams Find Surprising Tech Applications

Amitabh Ghoshal and Daniel Morse.
Amitabh Ghoshal and Daniel Morse. (Sonia Fernandez / The UCSB Current photo)
By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | January 29, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The next great technological advance in smartphone screens and solar cells could come from an unexpected source — giant clams. New research from UC Santa Barbara shows some species of these large bivalves produce their white coloration via color-mixing techniques akin to those used in reflective displays.

Appearing in the journal Optica, the study focuses on two species of giant clam and the symbiotic photosynthetic algae with which they cohabitate. Iridescent cells on the inside edge of the clams’ shells where the algae live produce a dazzling array of colors, including blues, greens, golds and — more rarely — white, which the animals mix in different ways.

Both clam species create white by mixing clusters of colors in much the same way that the electronic displays found in televisions, smartphones and electronic billboards combine red, blue and green pixels to make white.

However, most of today’s displays generate light using LEDs or another light source, while the clams require only sunlight. Their iridescent cells contain tiny multilayer structures of proteins that act as mirrors, reflecting various wavelengths of light to produce colors.

“If we could create and control structures similar to those that generate color in the clams, it might be possible to build color-reflective displays that work with ambient light sources such as sunlight or normal indoor lighting,” said lead author Amitabh Ghoshal, a postdoctoral fellow at UCSB’s Institute for Collaborative Biotechnologies (ICB). “Producing color the way giant clams do could lead to smartphone, tablet and TV screens that use less power and are easier on the eyes.”

Ghoshal worked with Daniel Morse, a professor emeritus in the campus’s Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology and director of this research, and UCSB alumna Elizabeth Eck, now a graduate student at UC Berkeley.

To study the somewhat rare white coloration, the researchers purchased live farm-raised or responsibly harvested Tridacna maxima and Tridacna derasa.

They were surprised to find that each species used a different method for mixing colors to produce white. Tridacna maxima produced white from tight clusters of different colored iridescent cells, while Tridacna derasa used multicolored individual cells that appear white on a macroscopic scale.

“As far as we know, there is no reason or advantage to having different colored separate cells compared to individual cells with multiple colors in them,” Ghoshal said. “It is possible that one species has the genetic tools for one configuration and the other species has the tools to make the other configuration, but we don’t know that yet.”

The scientists studied the clams using a combination of microscopy and spectroscopy in order to precisely measure the color and amount of reflected light coming from individual cells.

With this information, they could figure out whether a region that appeared bright white resulted from a few highly reflective cells or a great number of less reflective cells.

To accomplish spectroscopic analysis at cellular and subcellular scales, they used a high-resolution microspectrophotometer constructed for their previous study of reflective structures in squid skin cells.

“It is difficult to acquire individual spectra from a small cell that shows multiple reflective colors,” Ghoshal said. “It took a lot of patience and trying different approaches.”

In addition, the team is investigating how the iridescent cells of giant clams interact with their algal partners to enhance photosynthesis.

“Like solar cells, photosynthesis involves converting light into energy,” Ghoshal explained. “As we expand our understanding of the clams’ system for light collection, we can take lessons from it to create solar cells that more efficiently convert light to energy.”

Ghoshal and Morse are now collaborating with UCSB chemistry and materials professor Guillermo Bazan to design and test solar cells with structures similar to those found in the clams. They seek to determine whether it is possible to increase the efficiency of synthetic solar cells.

“If we could use what we learned from the clams to build a very efficient, distributed light-gathering system, then we could use that to make more efficient three-dimensional solar cells that require less area than our present rooftop and land-based solar farms,” Ghoshal said. 

Julie Cohen writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 