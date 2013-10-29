Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Researchers to Attend U.N. Conference on Climate Change in Poland

By Corrie Ellis for UCSB | October 29, 2013 | 3:46 p.m.

Seven researchers, including longtime UC Santa Barbara professor of sociology John Foran, UCSB alumni and affiliates Dr. Richard Widick and Emily Williams, and current students in the Ph.D. and bachelor degree sociology programs Corrie Ellis, Summer Gray, Jenna Liddie and Natasha Weidner will be traveling to Poland from Nov. 11 to Nov. 22 for the United Nations’ 19th Conference of the Parties (COP) on climate change.

The group is attending the conference as part of a yearlong program of research that they are undertaking on the subject of climate justice.

“Climate justice can mean many things," Foran said. "or us, it means effective action toward the most progressive possible global climate treaty, the strongest possible social movement participation in creating that treaty, and through both of these channels, the creation of a low-carbon, sustainable, egalitarian and deeply democratic future.”

The research team, calling themselves the Climate Justice Project of the International Institute for Climate Action & Theory, plans to attend the U.N. conference to study the process of U.N. negotiations around climate change and to interview key actors — climate activists, delegates, policymakers, journalists and members of non-governmental organizations from around the world.

When the team returns home to Santa Barbara, they plan to share their research in the form of both a film and a free e-book. Next spring, they’ll also be making presentations about climate change and activism with local schools in Santa Barbara County and hosting a free conference at UCSB for community members, academics and local activists to come together to “re-imagine” climate justice.

A growing scientific consensus has emerged that there is now only a 50 percent chance that the official United Nations target of limiting the rise in average temperature to 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2050 would effectively avert irreversible climate change. We have already raised global temperatures by 0.8 degrees Celsius, and put enough CO2 in the air to guarantee anther 0.6 degree increase.

The latest reports of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and in particular, the view of Dr. James Hansen, the world’s best-known climate scientist, point toward the need for a treaty that will limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (1.5°C ) or less and restore the Earth’s atmosphere to the scientifically established sustainable level of 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide (it passed the threshold of 400 ppm in May and continues to rise).

By engaging with the U.N. negotiations and local community members, the Climate Justice Project hopes to accelerate the adoption of a socially and environmentally just global climate treaty that will address these threats and secure a livable future for the next generation. Click here to support their work and to learn more about the project.

 — Corrie Ellis is a graduate student in the UCSB Department of Sociology.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 