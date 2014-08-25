UCSB Rises in Washington Monthly’s Rankings of Best National Universities

UC Santa Barbara jumped seven spots in this year’s National Universities Rankings by Washington Monthly magazine.

UCSB is ranked No. 15 in the 2014 list released Monday by Washington Monthly magazine in its September/October issue. UCSB was ranked No. 22 in 2013.

In addition, UCSB is ranked No. 13 in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings.

Among public universities, UCSB is No. 11 among National Universities, and No. 12 in the Best Bang for the Buck rankings.

While U.S. News & World Report usually awards its highest ratings to private universities, the editors of Washington Monthly prefer to give public universities more credit, and higher rankings. Fifteen of the top 20 universities in the Washington Monthly rankings are taxpayer-funded.

The Washington Monthly National Universities rankings can be found by clicking here.