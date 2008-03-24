Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Rolls Out Draft Development Plan

Long-range blueprint covers campus community's anticipated projects through 2025.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 24, 2008 | 7:05 p.m.

UCSB has released its draft version of “Vision2025,” its long-range development plan that will dictate the future development of the university and its surrounding properties until 2025.

The document outlines facilities and services needed for a projected student population growth of 1 percent per year until 2025, including housing, campus buildings and other development. Vision2025 is a companion document to UCSB’s Strategic Academic Plan, providing the physical structures necessary to implement the university’s academic expansion.

The development plan and its accompanying environmental impact report will be the subject of a hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. April 29 at Embarcadero Hall in Isla Vista.  Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. May 9, by e-mailing [email protected] or sent by mail to UCSB, Office of Planning & Design, c/o Vision 2025, Santa Barbara 93106-1030.

Click here for copies of the long-range development plan. Printed copies also have been distributed to local libraries.

