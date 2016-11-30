Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:45 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

UCSB Scentists: Aging Brain Adapts Strategy for Remembering Things

By Andrea Estrada and Julie Cohen for UCSB | November 30, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Studies of brain activity typically draw their findings from measurement averages across entire groups of subjects. But new research out of UCSB that highlights a novel method of characterizing and comparing the brain dynamics in individuals may signal a shift in that approach.

While UCSB scientists have demonstrated that the groups of regions of the brain that synchronize their activity during memory-related tasks get smaller and more numerous with age, the number of connections is as individual as the study participants.

The research findings appear in the journal PLOS Computational Biology. “We found that the way our brain organizes its communications changes as we age,” said co-author Kimberly Schlesinger, a Ph.D. student at UCSB. “Even though we saw different patterns of brain activity in older people, we didn’t see any changes in memory performance.

This suggests that while older people have less synchronized communication across their entire brains, they may be compensating for this by using different strategies to successfully remember things.”

The scientists used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to record healthy people’s brain activity during memory tasks, attention tasks and periods of rest.

For each person, fMRI data was recast as a network composed of brain regions and the connections among them. The investigators then measured how closely different groups of connections changed together over time.

They found that regardless of whether a person is using memory, directing attention or resting, the number of synchronous groups of connections within one brain is consistent for that person. However, among multiple people, these numbers vary dramatically.

Specifically during memory, variations among people are closely linked to age.

Younger participants had only a few large synchronous groups that link nearly the entire brain in coordinated activity, while older participants showed progressively more and smaller groups of connections, indicating loss of cohesive brain activity — even in the absence of memory impairment.

“This method elegantly captures important differences between individual brains, which are often complex and difficult to describe,” said Elizabeth Davison, who initiated the work as an undergraduate at UCSB, where Schlesinger served as her mentor. Davison is now a graduate student at Princeton University.

“The resulting tools show promise for understanding how different brain characteristics are related to behavior, health and disease,” Davison said.

The research originated from the Worster Summer Research Fellowship in UCSB’s Department of Physics. Other UCSB members of the project team included physics professor Jean Carlson, neuroscientist Scott Grafton and then-postdoctoral scholar Danielle Bassett, now an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Future work will investigate how to use individual brain signatures to differentiate between brains that are healthily aging and those with age-related impairments.

This study was supported by the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Institute for Collaborative Biotechnologies through a grant from the U.S. Army Research
Office. Schlesinger was supported by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program and by the Worster Summer Research Fellowship.

— Andrea Estrada and Julie Cohen for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 