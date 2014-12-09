Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:38 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scholar Explores Audiovisual Technologies Used to Record, Reconstruct Accidents

By Valerie Nelson for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | December 9, 2014 | 4:27 p.m.

Modern society’s extraordinary preoccupation with accidents is also a preoccupation of UC Santa Barbara’s Greg Siegel and is at the heart of a new book that examines a centuries-old cultural and scientific fascination: the need to explain the often unexplainable.

“The accident thwarts even the most technologically advanced attempts to tame it,” Siegel, an associate professor of film and media studies, writes in Forensic Media: Reconstructing Accidents in Accelerated Modernity (Duke University Press, 2014).

Broadly defined, forensic media are the graphic, photographic, electronic and digital technologies used to record and reconstruct accidents, especially high-speed crashes or such catastrophes as a commercial airliner vanishing from the sky. The term “accelerated modernity” refers to modern society’s affinity for speed — and Siegel’s study of mainly speed-related crashes.

“I had been thinking a lot about media technology and culture,” said Siegel, who also directs the graduate studies program in the film and media studies department and is co-director of UCSB’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music. “And I thought, ‘What if we were to think about the relationship between technology and culture not through the lens of progress and how things are getting better but by thinking about what happens when things go wrong?’ ”

Fittingly, the book opens with a recounting of the mid-20th-century origins of Murphy’s Law — the ubiquitous idea that “what can go wrong will go wrong.” The phrase was allegedly coined following groundbreaking experiments conducted at Edwards Air Force Base that tested the limits of human tolerance to rapid deceleration.

“Forensic Media” is a book about failure that roars through history, documenting the evolution of forensic engineering and the use of media to record and reconstruct accidents. Yet Siegel often pauses to reflect on the philosophical aspects of the issue. Accidents are “a thorn in the side of reason,” Siegel writes, “a threat to cosmic order and intelligibility.”

The drive to obtain a “purely scientific understanding of an accident is never quite successful,” said Siegel. “We always have a residue of fear, a certain unknowingness because we can never really get our arms around it.”

The accidents and related technology that unfold in “Forensic Media” largely involve planes, trains and automobiles. Siegel highlights, for example, mathematician-engineer Charles Babbage’s “self-registering apparatus,” which in 1839 enabled railroad trains to track such variables as speed and force of traction. It is a “strange contraption,” Siegel writes, meant to further study the performance of trains and their accidents, an early notion of forensic media that would not be widely adopted for more than 100 years.

Seventy years later, the flight-data and cockpit voice recorders commonly known as “black boxes” became crucial digital and acoustic evidence in helping to account for why an Air France flight disappeared in the middle of the night in 2009.

Siegel also covers the science of automobile crash testing and development of crash-test cinematography. “Almost uniformly, early 20th-century complaints had to do with people’s misbehavior behind the wheel of the automobile,” Siegel said. “There was a sense that society could protect itself from car accidents by disciplining the so-called reckless driver.”

By the 1940s, that thinking had begun to change in earnest, Siegel said. It reflected a societal shift toward blaming machines — and looking at their failures as a means of explaining away accidents — that persists today.

To conduct his research, Siegel combed through physical archives, plumbed government and scientific manuals and handbooks, and screened audio and visual documents. Some of the cockpit voice recordings he listened to have not been officially released, he noted.

The book is aimed at people interested in the general relationship between technology and culture, Siegel said, as well as students and professors interested in questions of design and technology, the history and science of philosophy, and film media studies.

While conducting his research, he was repeatedly struck by the language that was often used to talk about technological accidents. “Across a lot of different fields — in pop culture as well as in government and industry documents — technological failure was often likened to human failure. We think about wrecks as corpses and failure as death,” Siegel said. “When things fail, they remind us of the limits of human endeavor and human finitude, of death.”

In the modern industrial era, a theological or “almost mystical supernatural understanding” of accidents has been replaced by an overarching faith in scientific analysis, which has its own downside, Siegel continued.

“I hope this book sheds some light on this very popular idea that once we find out what went wrong in a technological accident, it will never happen again,” Siegel said. “The book tries to show the sort of folly in that way of thinking. The stories we tell ourselves about what went wrong are always incomplete. There is always something that is a little troublesome, some sort of residual uncertainty.”

— Valerie Nelson represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 