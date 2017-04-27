Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:22 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scholar on Resistance, Protest in Age of Trump

By Jim Logan/Andrea Estrada for UCSB | April 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The day after President Trump’s inauguration, roughly 3.5 million Americans participated in the Women’s March. Since then, tens of thousands
walked in the April 22 March for Science, and thousands of people across the country have protested at town halls led by Republican legislators.

In the Age of Trump, demonstrations against his administration have sprouted like flowers after a post-drought super-bloom. Looking ahead, what are the political implications and impacts of widespread protests and activism?

Hahrie Han, the Anton Vonk associate professor of environmental politics in UCSB's Political Science Department, will discuss the phenomenon in a talk titled Understanding Protest and Resistance in the Trump Era, 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Pacific View Room of the UCSB Library.

The event is free and open to the public.

Han said her presentation “is going to examine what we know about the conditions under which protest and other activism matters. How do we think about the role of movements in making change? How do they influence political leaders and outcomes?”

While the recent protests have drawn historic crowds, how they might translate into political power is an open question, Han said.

“I think the challenge for any of these protests is to figure out how they’re going to harness the grassroots energy and use it as a way to build the power that they want,” she said. “How can they establish relationships with decision-makers and people who are in positions of power?”

If there’s an analog to the protests on the left, it’s found on the other end of the political spectrum. The Tea Party arose in 2009, largely in protest of President Obama’s policies in response to the Great Recession. The movement coalesced over time and today wields considerable power in Congress.

“What the Tea Party was able to do was leverage all that grassroots anger and use it as a way to build relationships with elected officials in the Republican Party,” Han said. “So that a whole wing of the party is dedicated to a Tea Party agenda.”

The question for those protesting Trump is whether they can turn the movement’s energy into a political force. Usually, Han said, organizations struggle to find enough people to take action.

“Here the problem is not so much a scarcity,” she said, “but a problem of abundance. They have so many people that I think the big challenge now is, how do you take all the groundswell of activity that’s emerging and turn it into the kind of political influence and voice that you want?”

— Jim Logan/Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 