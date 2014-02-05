Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Two UCSB Scholars Elected Fellows of American Physical Society

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | February 5, 2014 | 8:57 a.m.

W. Patrick McCray
W. Patrick McCray

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to physics, UC Santa Barbara faculty members W. Patrick McCray and Leon Balents have been elected Fellows of the American Physical Society.

Their names and citations will appear in the March issue of APS News.

McCray, professor of history, was cited for his “outstanding scholarship on the history of modern physical sciences that explores relations between experts, amateurs, and enthusiasts, and for his service to the scholarly community, including institution-building and sustained public outreach.”

McCray is a specialist in post-1945 and contemporary science and technology.

He is the author of several books and essays, including The Visioneers: How a Group of Elite Scientists Pursued Space Colonies, Nanotechnologies, and a Limitless Future (Princeton University Press, 2012), which that year received the annual Eugene M. Emme Award for Astronautical Literature; Keep Watching the Skies! The Story of Operation Moonwatch & the Dawn of the Space Age (Princeton University Press, 2008); and Giant Telescopes: Astronomical Ambitions and the Promise of Technology (Harvard University Press, 2004).

 

Leon Balents
Leon Balents

McCray is also a member of the executive committee of UCSB’s Center for Nanotechnology in Society.

Balents is a professor of physics and a permanent member of the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics at UCSB.

He was cited by the APS for “the theory of new topological quantum phases of electrons in condensed matter. His research interests include the theory of correlated electronic systems, frustrated and quantum magnetism, transition metal oxides in bulk and heterostructures, quantum criticality, exotic phases of matter and low-dimensional structures."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 