Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:49 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Scientists Calculate Human Effects on Oceans

To help determine how best to use seas, comprehensive study takes a closer look at human activity within marine ecosystems.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 16, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

The world’s oceans may cover about 70 percent of the earth’s surface, but scientists at UCSB’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis say almost half of those seas are affected heavily by human activity. The results of their work were published in the Feb. 15 issue of the journal Science.

To reach their conclusion, the researchers, from various universities as well as government and nongovernment agencies, studied global data on human impacts to marine ecosystems. Prior to this study, most of the focus has been on single ecosystems, or certain activities within a given region.

“This project allows us to finally start to see the big picture of how humans are affecting the oceans,” said Ben Halpern, assistant research scientist at NCEAS and the study’s lead author. “Our results show that when these and other individual impacts are summed up, the big picture looks much worse than I imagine most people expected.  It was certainly a surprise to me.”

By collecting and quantifying data on different human activities and their impact on the different kinds of marine ecosystems, as well as data on the locations of these systems and their condition, the scientists were able to score the effects of factors like fishing, pollution and climate change on marine ecosystems around the world.

The results? The North Sea, the South and East China seas, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the United States’ East Coast, the Bering Sea and the Persian Gulf are among the most heavily affected. The least affected are the areas around the poles, although, according to NCEAS researcher Carrie Kappel, global warming and the subsequent loss of ice sheets, along with the spread of human activity to those areas may result in degradation of these relatively pristine areas. The most affected ecosystems include coral reefs, rocky reefs, mangroves and seagrass beds. The least affected are soft-bottom areas and open ocean surface waters.

The maps are not complete, say the researchers, owing to lack of data, but as more information is incorporated into the study, they say the results are likely to be even less encouraging.

According the Halpern, there is still room for hope.

“With targeted efforts to protect the chunks of the ocean that remain relatively pristine, we have a good chance of preserving these areas in good condition,” he said.

With the information provided by the study, assessments can be made that will inform decisions on which activities can be continued, and which ones may have to be moved, or stopped altogether. Currently the Southern California coastal and marine region is being evaluated for marine protected areas, a network of sites mandated by the California Marine Life Protection Act, which aims to protect marine ecosystems along the state’s coast.

“Humans will always use the oceans for recreation, extraction of resources, and for commercial activity such as shipping,” Halpern said.  “This is a good thing.  Our goal, and really our necessity, is to do this in a sustainable way so that our oceans remain in a healthy state and continue to provide us the resources we need and want.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 