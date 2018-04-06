Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scientists Discover Mechanism of Self-Mutation in Mysterious Viruses and Microbes

By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | March 23, 2015 | 1:44 p.m.

Many strange creatures live in the deep sea, but few are odder than archaea, primitive single-celled bacteria-like microorganisms. Archaea go to great lengths — eating methane or breathing sulfur or metal instead of oxygen — to thrive in the most extreme environments on the planet.

Recently, while searching the ocean’s depths off the coast of Santa Monica, California, a team of UC Santa Barbara scientists discovered something odder still: a remarkable new virus that seemingly infects methane-eating archaea living beneath the ocean’s floor.

The investigators were further surprised to discover that this virus selectively targets one of its own genes for mutation and, moreover, that some archaea do too. The researchers’ findings appear today in the journal Nature Communications.

“Our study illustrates that self-guided mutation is relevant to life within the Earth’s subsurface and uncovers mechanisms by which viruses and archaea can adapt in this hostile environment,” said David Valentine, a professor in UCSB’s Department of Earth Science and at the campus’s Marine Science Institute (MSI).

“These findings raise exciting new questions about the evolution and interaction of the microbes that call Earth’s interior home.”

Using the submarine Alvin, Valentine and colleagues collected samples from a deep-ocean methane seep by pushing tubes into the ocean floor and retrieving sediments. The contents were brought back to the lab and fed methane gas, which helped the archaea in the samples grow. When the team assayed the samples for viral infection, they discovered a new virus with a distinctive genetic fingerprint that suggested its likely host was methane-eating archaea.

“It’s now thought that there’s more biomass inside the Earth than anywhere else, just living very, very slowly in this dark, energy-limited, starved environment,” said co-author Sarah Bagby, a postdoctoral scholar in the Valentine lab.

The researchers used the genetic sequence of the new virus to chart other occurrences in global databases. “We found a partial genetic match from methane seeps in Norway and California,” said lead author Blair Paul, a postdoctoral scholar in the Valentine lab. “The evidence suggests this viral type is distributed around the globe in deep ocean methane seeps.”

Further investigation revealed another unexpected finding: a diversity-generating retroelement that greatly accelerates mutation of a specific section of the viral genome. Such small genetic elements had previously been identified in bacteria and their viruses, but never among archaea or the viruses that infect them. While the self-guided mutation element in the archaeal virus clearly resembled the known bacterial elements in many respects, the researchers found that it has a divergent evolutionary history. 

“The target of guided mutation — the tips of the virus that make first contact when infecting a cell — was similar,” said Paul. “The ability to mutate those tips is an offensive countermeasure against the cell’s defenses — a move that resembles a molecular arms race.”   

Having found guided mutation in a virus infecting archaea, the scientists reasoned that archaea themselves might use the same mechanism for genetic adaptation. Indeed, in an exhaustive search, they identified parallel features in the genomes of a more mysterious subterranean group of archaea known as nanoarchaea. Unlike the deep-ocean virus that uses guided mutation to alter a single gene, nanoarchaea target at least four distinct genes.

“This is a new record,” said Bagby. “Previously, a few bacteria had been observed to target two genes with this mechanism. That may not seem like a huge difference, but targeting four is extraordinary. If they’re all firing at once, suddenly the number of combinations of protein variants in play is really massive.”

According to Valentine, the genetic mutation that engenders these potential variations may be a key element to survival of archaea beneath the Earth’s surface. “The cell is choosing to modify certain proteins,” he explained. “It’s doing its own protein engineering internally. While we don’t know what those proteins are being used for, I think learning about the process can tell us something about the environment in which these organisms thrive. Right now, we know so little about life in that environment.”

This research was supported by an NSF Dimensions of Biodiversity grant aimed at characterizing virus-mediated microbial diversity in methane seep ecosystems. Viral DNA sequencing was provided through a Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation grant to the Broad Institute. The research team also included scientists from UCLA, UC San Diego and the Department of Energy’s Joint Genome Institute.

Julie Cohen represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 