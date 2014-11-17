Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Kevin Lafferty, Team of Scientists Identify Culprit in Sea Star Wasting Disease

By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | November 17, 2014 | 2:27 p.m.

Since 2013, millions of sea stars native to the Pacific coast of North America from Baja California to southern Alaska have succumbed to a mysterious wasting disease in which their limbs pull away from their bodies and their organs exude through their skin — a disease researchers say could trigger an unprecedented ecological upheaval under the waves.

Kevin Lafferty
UCSB researcher Kevin Lafferty. (Sonia Fernandez / UCSB photo)

Now, a team of researchers, including UC Santa Barbara’s Kevin Lafferty, has identified the likely culprit as the Sea Star Associated Densovirus (SSaDV), a type of parvovirus commonly found in invertebrates.

In a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists present a genomic and experimental analysis of the newly discovered virus prevalent in symptomatic sea stars.

“I was diving off the UCSB campus in January and came across hundreds of sea stars that were contorted and disintegrating,” said co-author Lafferty, a specialist in marine diseases. “It looked like a battlefield. I’ve seen no sea stars since.

“Even though they were across the country, scientists at Cornell started pulling together a group of colleagues to figure out what was going on, and their discovery of the virus was as mysterious as it was unprecedented,” added Lafferty, a principal investigator (PI) at UCSB’s Marine Science Institute, an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology and a marine ecologist with the Western Ecological Research Center of the United States Geological Survey.

“There are 10 million viruses in a drop of seawater, so discovering the virus associated with a marine disease can be like looking for a needle in a haystack,” said lead author Ian Hewson, a professor of microbiology at Cornell University. “Not only is this an important discovery of a virus involved in a mass mortality of marine invertebrates, but this is also the first virus described in a sea star.”

Hewson suggests that the virus has been smoldering at a low level for many years. It was present in museum samples of sea stars collected in 1942, 1980, 1987 and 1991 and may have risen to epidemic levels in the past few years due to sea star overpopulation, environmental changes or mutation of the virus. Seawater, plankton, sediments and water filters from public aquariums, sea urchins and brittle stars also harbored the virus.

The research lays the groundwork for understanding how the virus kills sea stars and what triggers outbreaks. The stakes are high, according to the investigators. As voracious predators on the ocean floor, sea stars are keystone species that have a large role in maintaining diversity in their ecosystems.

“It’s the experiment of the century for marine ecologists,” said co-author Drew Harvell, a Cornell professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “It is happening at such a large scale to the most important predators of the tidal and subtidal zones. Their disappearance is an experiment in ecological upheaval the likes of which we’ve never seen.”

Both the National Science Foundation and Cornell University’s David R. Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future provided rapid response funds to Hewson and his co-PI Ben Miner of Western Washington University.

“The recent outbreak of sea star wasting disease on the U.S. West Coast has been a concern for coastal residents and marine ecologists,” said David Garrison, program director in the NSF’s Division of Ocean Sciences. “This study, supported as a rapid response award, has made a significant contribution to understanding the disease.”

Geographically diverse samples of diseased stars were provided by committed citizen scientists, research aquariums and academic institutions on the West Coast, facilitated by Harvell’s NSF-funded Research Coordination Network for the Ecology of Marine Infectious Disease.

— Julie Cohen represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 