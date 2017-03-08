UCSB Scores Important Volleyball Win Over Northridge

College Volleyball

No. 15 UC Santa Barbara swept No. 11 CSUN on Wednesday night for a huge win to move up in the crowded MPSF men's volleyball standings. The scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-21.

The Gauchos (9-10, 5-9 MPSF) moved within a half-game of CSUN for eighth place in the MPSF standings. The top eight teams in the league make the annual conference tournament, with the winner advancing to the six-team NCAA Tournament.

UCSB would have had an extremely tough path to a postseason berth had they lost, trailing the Matadors (12-8, 5-8 MPSF) by 2.5 games in the standings with just four contests remaining in MPSF action.

"That was our best win of the season so far, without a doubt," said UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin. "That is a really good team over there. They were off tonight, and maybe we had something to do with that, but we'll take it."

The Gauchos were led on Wednesday by Jacob Delson. Though limited by an ankle injury, Delson had one of his most efficient performances of the year, recording a team-high 13 kills on .450 hitting.

The Westlake Village native was one of several UCSB players to convert to a float serve against the Matadors, and that gambit paid off as CSUN struggled with its passing and thus rarely got into system. The Matadors ended the night with a subpar .162 hitting percentage, compared to UCSB's .341 clip.

"That was definitely part of the game plan," said McLaughlin. "They have a couple of guys who prefer to pass the jump spin, so we decided to ground a few guys and go after them with the jump float and it helped."

The Gauchos now take a break from conference play, hosting No. 5 Lewis on Saturday night before welcoming Harvard and Concordia Irvine to Rob Gym on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.