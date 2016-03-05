UCSB Scores in 14th to Beat 7th-Ranked Oregon, 1-0

Baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – Freshman right-hander Noah Davis and sophomore lefty Kyle Nelson combined to allow just four hits over 14 shutout innings and freshman outfielder Michael McAdoo brought in the only run of the game with an RBI single into right field as No. 19 UC Santa Barbara outlasted No. 7 Oregon in a 14-inning nailbiter on Saturday afternoon at PK Park.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams on a cloudy and intermittently wet day – each team had just one hit after nine innings – but McAdoo broke the scoreless deadlock after UCSB (9-2) continuously threatened in extra innings against the Ducks (7-2).

Sophomore second baseman JJ Muno kicked off that decisive rally when he he was hit in the back of the leg by a Cooper Stiles fastball, the eighth time a Gaucho batter reached via hit by pitch in the contest. After a sac bunt moved Muno into scoring position with one out, Stiles had a pitch get by catcher Tim Susnara to put the go-ahead run 90 feet away from scoring.

With a 2-2 count, McAdoo went down and golfed a pitch low in the zone and shot it into shallow right field, easily scoring Muno.

That turned out to be enough for Nelson, who sent down the side in order in the bottom half of the inning. He ended the game by getting Phil Craig-St. Louis to chase a slider in the dirt for strike three.

Both Nelson, who moved to 2-0 on the year, and Davis turned in the most clutch performances of their UCSB careers on Saturday.

Nelson pitched a career-high six innings in the win, allowing just three hits and preserving the scoreless tie despite being in a pressure situation for the duration of his appearance. He has now gone 43 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, extending his own UCSB record.

Making just the third start of his collegiate career, Davis was near spotless. Over eight strong innings, he allowed just one hit, an infield single in the third inning. He otherwise kept the potent Ducks bats at bay for the entirety of his outing, never even allowing a runner to reach scoring position.