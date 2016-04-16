UCSB Seniors Leave Home Courts Victorious

Tennis

UC Santa Barbara sent off seniors Nathan Eshmade, Miles Seemann, Andrew Riminton with a 6-1 tennis win over UC Davis on Senior Day at the Gaucho courts.

Santa Barbara improves to 14-6 and remains perfect in Big West play at 4-0 with just one opponent to face in Cal Poly.

The Gauchos opened with a 1-0 lead with wins on courts two and three in the doubles round to start the match. Junior Co-Captain Morgan Mays and Riminton took a win on three, defeating their opponents 6-3. Freshmen Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm had a 6-3 win of their own on court two to seal the doubles point for Santa Barbara.

Following the doubles round, coach Marty Davis honored the senior players at center court. Eshmade, Seemann, and Riminton were greeted with a standing ovation and framed jerseys from their coach and fans.

The final score of 6-1 is not indicative of how close this match actually was throughout, as the four upper singles matches were all played to a third set decider. Playing on their own courts for the last time this season, the Gauchos managed to win three of those four matches.

Junior Co-Captain Teague Hamilton was the first off in singles play with 7-5, 6-2 sweep on court six. Hamilton remains undefeated in dual match play and improves his record to 9-0. Sophomore Cody Rakela kept his streak alive as well with a 7-5, 6-4 win on five, which marks his ninth straight win.

With their backs against the wall, the Aggies added their only win of the day on court one making the overall score 3-1 in Santa Barbara's favor.

Moreno de Alboran sealed the 4-1 win for the Gauchos with a big third set win on court two. He defeated his Aggie opponent 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. Fellow freshman Holm was the next off with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 on court four.

Mays finished the match for Santa Barbara with a win on three that gave his team a 6-1 win overall. The Co-Captain topped his opponent 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

The Gauchos will hit the road next Saturday to take on rival Cal Poly for the last match of the regular season. With a win the UCSB men will earn the Big West regular season title and the number one seeding for the Conference Championship tournament in Indian Wells at the end of the month.

#50 UC Santa Barbara 6, #69 UC Davis 1

Singles Round

1. Adamson, Alec (UCD) def. Nathan Eshmade (UCSB) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

2. Nicolas Moreno (UCSB) def. Wade, James (UCD) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

3. Morgan Mays (UCSB) def. Bacharach, Brett (UCD) 6-2, 6-7, 6-4

4. Anders Holm (UCSB) def. McKelvie, Bryce (UCD) 6-3, 6-7, 6-2

5. Cody Rakela (UCSB) def. Maltby, Everett (UCD) 7-5, 6-4

6. Teague Hamilton (UCSB) def. Lam, Tommy (UCD) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles Round

1. #57 Nathan Eshmade/Miles Seemann (UCSB) vs. Levie, Adam/Adamson, Alec (UCD) 4-5, unfinished

2. Nicolas Moreno/Anders Holm (UCSB) def. Whittle, Eli/Bacharach, Brett (UCD) 6-3

3. Morgan Mays/Andrew Riminton (UCSB) def. Lam, Tommy/McKelvie, Bryce (UCD) 6-3