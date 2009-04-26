UCSB Series ‘Food Matters’ Winding to a Close

Year-long program has highlighted production, the global food crisis, gardens, sustainability and the culture of food

The Interdisciplinary Humanities Center at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has spent this year hosting events around the theme “Food Matters.’’ The series has examined questions of food production and consumption, food as a commodity, the global food crisis, environmental aspects of food production, gardens, sustainability and the cultural history of food.

In the closing months of the series, UCSB will present a visit with National Public Radio‘s “The Kitchen Sisters.” Their program Hidden Kitchens, heard on NPR’s Morning Edition, explores secret, unexpected, below-the-radar cooking across America.

The Kitchen Sisters show how communities come together through food: midnight cabyard kitchens, prison rodeo kitchens, a secret civil rights kitchen, food traditions and rituals from across the country. Also featured will be a lecture on Julia Child by journalist Laura Shapiro entitled “Rebel Without a Cuisine: Julia Child and the Making of the American Cook”; Shapiro is the author of “Julia Child: A Life and Perfection Salad: Women and Cooking at the Turn of the Century.’’

Finally, the IHC and the MultiCultural Center will present “The Cooking Show: Karimi y Comrades.” Performance artist Robert Karimi creates revolutionary recipes live onstage, serving up stories and healthy political discussion combined with delicious culinary samples, guaranteeing every audience member their own satisfying taste. The Cooking Show con Karimi & Comrades serves to educate people on the complexity of food and cultural consciousness in a humorous, engaging way.

TALK: NPR’s The Kitchen Sisters; 4 p.m., Thursday, May 7, in the McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB;

TALK: Rebel Without a Cuisine: Julia Child and the Making of the American Cook; Laura Shapiro; 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB;

PERFORMANCE: The Cooking Show con Karimi & Comrades: A Live Cooking Performance for Your Heart, Mind, Stomach & Funny Bone; 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 19; MultiCultural Center Theater; admission is $5 at the door; students free.

For a full schedule of events, visit http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/foodmatters.html



