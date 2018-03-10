UCSB Serves Up a Sweep Against Ball State

College Volleyball

The 14th-ranked UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team secured its fifth straight victory on Saturday night at Rob Gym with a convincing sweep of No. 10 Ball State. Set scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-19.

UCSB (9-5) handily outhit the visiting Cardinals (11-9) .329 to .071 and dominated the serve-and-pass battle, out-acing BSU 8-0 and converting on 76% of their sideout opportunities compared to just 50% for Ball State.

"Serving was really the key for us tonight," said UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin. "Ball State is a good team but we were able to keep them out of system for most of the night and take advantage of the fact that they've played a lot of matches this week."

UCSB was led on offense by sophomore opposite and reigning Big West Player of the Week Keenan Sanders, who had a match-high 14 kills on .375 hitting. Sophomore setter Randy DeWeese paced the Gauchos from the service line with four aces though junior middle blocker Connor Drake and junior outside hitter Corey Chavershad especially strong nights in that department as well.

Ball State made wholesale lineup changes as the match went on, and ended up being led by Matt Szews's seven kills over two sets.

UCSB returns to action next week with a home-and-home series against No. 1 Long Beach State, traveling to the Pyramid on Thursday night before hosting the 49ers at Rob Gym on Friday night.