UCSB Sets Several Admissions Records as It Gears Up for Its Latest Class

Just under 36 percent of applicants were accepted as the university enters an era of enrollment growth

UC Santa Barbara is basking in another year of admissions records after the University of California system released its numbers for the 2016-17 school year.

The largest applicant pool in the campus’s history included a record 77,090 prospective freshman — just under 36 percent of whom were admitted, according to University of California data.

UCSB also had the largest number of admitted African-American, Chicano/Latino, and Asian-American applicants, according to Admissions Director Linda Przekop.

The admitted 27,648 freshmen’s average high school grade-point average was a 4.20 — another record.

“Not only do they have excellent grades, their preparation is outstanding,” Przekop said in an email. “Most incoming freshman have completed a full array of honors, advanced placement, and college-level courses while in high school.”

With freshman and transfer applicants combined, UCSB received a record 94,015 students seeking acceptance, a 10.3-percent jump over the 2015-16 school year.

“Incoming transfer students are exceptionally well prepared, with solid GPAs from their community colleges (3.56 average) and excellent course preparation for their majors,” Przekop said.

Over the past few years, roughly 20 percent of admitted freshmen and 24 percent of admitted transfers ultimately enroll, according to UC data.

As the class of 2020 steps onto campus, it will find the university in an era of increased enrollment.

Laid out in its Long Range Development Plan, UCSB is working toward a 5,000-student increase in undergraduates by 2025 — many of whom are to be housed in the apartment complexes that UCSB is rapidly building along Storke and El Colegio roads.

In addition to the undergrads, the LRDP outlines a jump in graduate student enrollment to 17 percent of UCSB’s total student body. The relatively low proportion of grad students at the prestigious research university has become something the university has wanted to improve in recent years.

UCSB is also planning to hire 300 more faculty members during this timeline to keep up with enrollment.

UCSB’s percentage of out-of-state admissions also rose 16.8 percent over the previous year; 3,317 were accepted from the other 49 states, while 4,221 were accepted from abroad — a whopping 53.6 percent jump for international students.

“Non-resident applications continue to increase, and we welcome the global recognition and cultural diversity,” Przekop said.

“UCSB will always make California students our priority, but we welcome the opportunity to globalize the campus. Our total undergraduate enrollment in the fall will include 12 percent non-resident students (domestic and international combined).”

Fifteen percent more Californians, however, were also accepted over last year, making up 72.7 percent of 2016–17 admissions.

The number of out-of-state students that the University of California as a whole has admitted became a source of controversy earlier this year when the state released the results and conclusions of an audit of the UC’s admissions.

The audit admonished the UC over what it claimed was the over-acceptance of out-of-state students, which it concluded hurts prospective California students.

The number of UC students from outside California has tripled since 2005–06, the audit found; one third of admissions system-wide for the coming school year were offered to out-of-state and international students.

The audit recommended both stricter requirements for and a cap on the number of non-Californians as well as a more concerted in-state recruiting effort.

UC President Janet Napolitano summarily dismissed the audit’s findings, and asserted that rather than displace Californians, the UC’s increase in out-of-state students brings in more tuition money that is then put toward increasing in-state enrollment.

“UCSB has put tremendous effort into outreach programs in California high schools and community colleges,” Przekop said. “Last year we met with approximately 62,000 students in their schools and hosted over 42,000 guests through UCSB Visitor Center programs.”

