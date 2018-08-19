Sunday, August 19 , 2018, 2:06 am | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Shows Off Firepower in 7-0 Soccer Win Over Westmont

Ignacio Tellechea scores for UCSB Click to view larger
UCSB’s Ignacio Tellechea scores on Westmont goalkeeper Andres Quiros during the Gauchos’ 7-0 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 18, 2018 | 11:11 p.m.

UCSB erupted for four goals in the first 30 minutes and ran over Westmont, 7-0, in the annual Bryant & Sons Cup men’s soccer exhibition before 1,587 fans at Harder Stadium on Saturday night.

Carter Clemensen Click to view larger
Carter Clemensen of UCSb beats Westmont goalkeeper Lalo Delgado as defender Mason Garell gives chase. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Ignacio Tellechea and Thibault Candia each scored two goals for the Gauchos, who lost last year's game, 2-1.

Tellechea got the UCSB scoring started in the 12th minute off assists from Noah Billingsley and Rodney Michael.

Rodney fed Axel Mendez for the second goal in the 27th minute.

Candia scored the next two goals in the 29th and 31st minutes. His first goal was unassisted and the second was assisted by Carter Clemmensen.

Thibault paid Clemmensen back with an assist in the 32nd minute for a 5-0 lead.

Tellechea and Mateo Mejia-Restrepo completed the scoring in the second half. Oscar Ferreira, a freshman from Dos Pueblos, assisted on Mejia-Restrepo’s goal.

Ben Roach, the CIF-Southern Section’s top goalkeeper in Division 1 last season from Santa Barbara High, played n the second half and didn’t see a shot.

Starter Alan Carrillo made two saves in the first half.

UCSB outshot the Warriors 20-10.

The Gauchos open the regular season on Friday at hone against St. John's.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

