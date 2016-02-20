UCSB Shows Offensive Firepower in Twin-Bill Sweep of USF

Baseball

UC Santa Barbara won both ends of its doubleheader against the University of San Francisco on Saturday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium in extremely disparate fashion.

The Gauchos erased a 5-1 deficit as part of a late comeback in the opener of the twin bill, going ahead for good after a two-run rally in the eighth made it 6-5. UCSB then poured on the offense in a 13-5 blowout in the nightcap, rapping out 19 hits for just the third time in the Andrew Checketts era.

"As much as I love pitching, it's nice to see our offense put up some runs and have good at-bats throughout the day," said Checketts.

The Gauchos moved to 3-0 on the young season and find themselves in position for a four-game sweep ahead of tomorrow's series finale. USF dropped to 0-3.

Relievers claimed the win in both games for UCSB, with sophomore lefty Kyle Nelson throwing up 2 1/3 innings of spotless relief in the morning game and junior righty Trevor Bettencourt putting in a solid 3 2/3 outing in the nightcap. Sophomore righty Kenny Chapman was also outstanding in game one, stemming USF's offensive momentum in a three-inning, one hit appearance.

"I thought our middle relievers were the stars of the doubleheader today," said Checketts. "They did a good job of stomping out rallies and throwing up zeroes."

Junior center fielder Andrew Calica was the offensive standout on the day for UCSB, going 5-9 with four RBIs while smashing his first home run of the year. Sophomore first baseman/DH Kyle Plantier also went yard for the Gauchos, notching his first career roundtripper in the late innings of the nightcap.

UCSB will wrap up its four game series against USF on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sophomore right-hander Joe Record is schedule to take the ball for the Gauchos, while USF will counter with redshirt sophomore righty Grant Goodman.

Freshman MichaelMcAdoo had the quite debut in a Gaucho uniform in the opener, shooting an RBI double into the right-center field gap to open the scoring for UCSB in the second and then singling into shallow right field in the fourth. His run in the eighth turned out to be the game winner.