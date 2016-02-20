Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Shows Offensive Firepower in Twin-Bill Sweep of USF

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | February 20, 2016 | 5:35 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara won both ends of its doubleheader against the University of San Francisco on Saturday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium in extremely disparate fashion.  

The Gauchos erased a 5-1 deficit as part of a late comeback in the opener of the twin bill, going ahead for good after a two-run rally in the eighth made it 6-5. UCSB then poured on the offense in a 13-5 blowout in the nightcap, rapping out 19 hits for just the third time in the Andrew Checketts era. 

"As much as I love pitching, it's nice to see our offense put up some runs and have good at-bats throughout the day," said Checketts.

The Gauchos moved to 3-0 on the young season and find themselves in position for a four-game sweep ahead of tomorrow's series finale. USF dropped to 0-3. 

Relievers claimed the win in both games for UCSB, with sophomore lefty Kyle Nelson throwing up 2 1/3 innings of spotless relief in the morning game and junior righty Trevor Bettencourt putting in a solid 3 2/3 outing in the nightcap. Sophomore righty Kenny Chapman was also outstanding in game one, stemming USF's offensive momentum in a three-inning, one hit appearance.

"I thought our middle relievers were the stars of the doubleheader today," said Checketts. "They did a good job of stomping out rallies and throwing up zeroes."

Junior center fielder Andrew Calica was the offensive standout on the day for UCSB, going 5-9 with four RBIs while smashing his first home run of the year. Sophomore first baseman/DH Kyle Plantier also went yard for the Gauchos, notching his first career roundtripper in the late innings of the nightcap.

UCSB will wrap up its four game series against USF on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sophomore right-hander Joe Record is schedule to take the ball for the Gauchos, while USF will counter with redshirt sophomore righty Grant Goodman.

Freshman MichaelMcAdoo had the quite debut in a Gaucho uniform in the opener, shooting an RBI double into the right-center field gap to open the scoring for UCSB in the second and then singling into shallow right field in the fourth. His run in the eighth turned out to be the game winner. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 