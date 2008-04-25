Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:28 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Sinks to Hawaii in First Round of Tournament

The Gauchos' Clark and Rouleau each score a hat trick in the 15-11 loss; Santa Barbara takes on Pacific today.

By Lisa Skvarla | April 25, 2008 | 2:13 a.m.

The 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team fell 15-11 to fifth-seeded Hawaii in the first round of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament on Thursday morning at San Diego State’s Aztec Aquaplex. The Gauchos trailed by just one goal at halftime, but the Rainbow Wahine outscored them 6-3 in the second half to earn the victory.


Sophomores Christie Clark and Lizzie Rouleau each had a hat trick in the loss, and senior goalie Jenny Gonzales tallied seven saves.

Hawaii was the first to get on the board, two minutes into the first quarter, with a goal from Saara Majuri. Rouleau quickly tied the game during the next possession, but the Wahine regained the lead with back-to-back power play goals from Angela Turnbull. Rouleau slid one more past the Hawaii goalie during a six-on-five opportunity to cut the lead to 3-2 after one quarter of play.

A minute into the second frame, senior Lindsay Knott posted the first of her two goals to even the score at 3-3. Lonie Van Der Molen responded for Hawaii during the next possession, regaining the Wahine lead.  The two teams would exchange three more ties before Turnbull and Majuri posted consecutive goals to give Hawaii an 8-6 advantage with 2:52 to play in the first half. Freshman Claire Buchanan and junior Gillian Morgan sandwiched a Wahine goal in the last couple of minutes to put the Gauchos within one goal at 9-8 heading into halftime.

UCSB once again tied the game in the first minute of the second half with a six-on-five goal from Clark, but it would be the only Gaucho goal of the quarter as the Wahine posted three unanswered goals to lead 12-9 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.

Hawaii extended its lead to 14-9 early in the fourth quarter before a five-meter penalty goal by Morgan and a second goal from Knott put the Gauchos within three points with 2:26 to play. The Wahine had the last say, though, and notched a final goal on a five-meter penalty shot with 32 seconds to go, sealing their 15-11 win.

The Gauchos will continue action at the tournament today when they face No. 13 seed Pacific at 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSBs assistant media relations director.

Hawai’i 15, UC Santa Barbara 11
1 -2 -3 -4 Final
UCSB 2 -6 -1 -2 11
Hawai’i 3 -6 -3 -3 15

UCSB Goals: Lizzie Rouleau 3, Christie Clark 3, Gillian Morgan 2, Lindsay Knott 2, Claire Buchanan 1
Hawai’i Goals: Angela Turnbull 5, Kelly Mason 4, Leonie Van Der Molen 3, Saara Majuri 2, Emily Cox 1

 

UCSB Goalie Saves: Jenny Gonzales 7
Hawai’i Goalie Saves: Serena Bredin 3

