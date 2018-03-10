UCSB Snaps Skid with Doubleheader Split Over Monmouth

Softball

On the second day of the Bulldog Classic hosted by Fresno State, the UC Santa Barbara softball team split a doubleheader with Monmouth, falling 12-4 to the Hawks before bouncing back and winning 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Fresno City College.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the youthful Gauchos who had lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Game 1

UCSB took an early lead in the first game of the day on a solo homerun from Alyssa Diaz to lead off the second inning.



The Gauchos took their 1-0 lead into the fourth, but the Hawks broke through for four runs in the frame on a pair of two-RBI singles.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Maci Fines doubled home Sierra Altmeyer, who singled earlier in the inning and UCSB made it a 4-2 game.

Monmouth, however, widened the gap with a three-run fifth inning and a five-run sixth, highlighted by a three-run homerun, to put the lead out of reach 12-2.

UCSB capped off the scoring in the game with an Altmeyer two-run homerun in the sixth.

Altmeyer finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Genesis Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Gauchos at the plate.

Lena Mayer (3-5) went 4.1 innings and allowed six hits and three earned while walking three and striking out three.

Felisha Noriega and Veronika Gulvin also pitched in relief.



Game 2

In the second game of the afternoon, the Gauchos scored all six of their runs in the third inning to jump out to a big lead against Monmouth.

Kayla Krantz and Alyssa Lazatin led off the inning with back-to-back singles and moved into scoring position on a sac bunt from Fines.

Sammy Fabian came through with a two-RBI single to bring home both runners and promptly stole second. Ramirez came up and doubled her home and scored on a double from Altmeyer on the very next at bat. With Altmeyer on second, Diaz hit her second homerun of the day, a two-run shot to right center to put UCSB up 6-0.



Monmouth scraped across one in the sixth and two in the seventh but the Gaucho lead was too much to overcome.



Freshman Emily Schuttish (1-0) picked up the first win of her collegiate career after tossing a complete game in the circle, scattering nine hits while allowing just one earned run and striking out three.

Fabian went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and run scored while Lazatin also went 2-for-3 to lead UCSB at the plate.

The Gauchos (9-17) wrap up tournament play against Cleveland State at 9:00 a.m.