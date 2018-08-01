Wednesday, August 1 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Soccer Adds Carson Vom Steeg to Talented Roster

Son of coach Tim Vom Steeg played on national championship team at Stanford last season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 1, 2018 | 11:57 a.m.

As a youngster, Carson Vom Steeg roamed Harder Stadium while his father's UCSB men's soccer team won lots of games and drew thousands of fans to the venue. He probably got hit with a few tortillas, too.

Carson Vom Steeg Click to view larger
Carson Vom Steeg returns home to play soccer at UCSB.

Carson will now be roaming the pitch, playing for his dad, Tim Vom Steeg.

After winning a NCAA College Cup title at Stanford as a freshman last fall, Carson Vom Steeg transferred to UCSB. On Wednesday, the soccer program announced he is officially a Gaucho and is eligible to play this season.

"Carson has a very good understanding of the game and the style that we like to play here at UCSB," coach Vom Steeg told UCSB Athletics. "We're adding a really good player to our program that's going to help us, not only with our defense, but with our overall quality of play."

Carson Vom Steeg, a San Marcos High graduate, is expected to play at the centerback position.

"Obviously, it was a big decision for me," Carson said of leaving Stanford. "I wanted to come here and continue my education and, looking at this group of talent that we have, I know we can put together a really good run. Hosting the College Cup is a big motivator and I really think we can put together something special."

The 2019 College Cup will be played at Harder Stadium in December.

UCSB MEN'S SOCCER ROSTER

The second eldest son of Tim and Almeria Vom Steeg will carry on the family tradition of playing soccer for UCSB, following his older brother, Justin, and dad. Justin, who is now the backup goalkeeper for the L.A. Galaxy, led the Gauchos to the Round of 16 in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Tim was a four-year letterwinner from 1985-88. 

Carson and his dad share in the experience of winning national titles. Tim Vom Steeg coached the Gauchos to the College Cup championship in 2006, while Carson played on the Stanford team that won its third straight title. He played in 18 games for the Cardinal, including the national final.

"Carson will bring to UCSB the experience of winning a national championship," Tim Vom Steeg said. "He has also played at the highest youth level in the country while competing with the national team."

Carson has been a member of the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team, where he has served as a team captain since 2015. His international highlights include winning the 2016 Václav Ježek Tournament Championship in the Czech Republic as well as competing in friendlies against Belgium and Russia in Marbella, Spain in October of 2017. He is currently a member of the U20 National Team player pool. 

Carson Vom Steeg joins a talented Gaucho roster that includes 2018 Big West Freshman of the Year and All-Big West First Team selection Rodney Michael as well as Big West All-Freshman keeper Alan Carrillo and all-conference defender Adrian Adames. Scoring threats Noah Billingsley and Ignacio Tellechea are also set to return while skillful midfielder Joseph Ammer is back in the fold after being hampered by injuries in 2017.

Also returning to the team is Axel Mendez, the 2014 Big West Freshman of the Year.

A trio of key transfers in defender Hunter Ashworth (San Francisco), defender Faouzi Taieb (St. Francis, Brooklyn) and forward Thibault Candia (Temple) will bolster the team's experience. 

A talented freshman class includes Santa Barbara High goalkeeping standout and prep All-American Ben Roach, and Carter Clemmensen, the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year.

The Gauchos kick off the season with their annual exhibition against Westmont on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 