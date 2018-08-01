UCSB Soccer Adds Carson Vom Steeg to Talented Roster

Soccer

As a youngster, Carson Vom Steeg roamed Harder Stadium while his father's UCSB men's soccer team won lots of games and drew thousands of fans to the venue. He probably got hit with a few tortillas, too.

Carson will now be roaming the pitch, playing for his dad, Tim Vom Steeg.

After winning a NCAA College Cup title at Stanford as a freshman last fall, Carson Vom Steeg transferred to UCSB. On Wednesday, the soccer program announced he is officially a Gaucho and is eligible to play this season.

"Carson has a very good understanding of the game and the style that we like to play here at UCSB," coach Vom Steeg told UCSB Athletics. "We're adding a really good player to our program that's going to help us, not only with our defense, but with our overall quality of play."

Carson Vom Steeg, a San Marcos High graduate, is expected to play at the centerback position.

"Obviously, it was a big decision for me," Carson said of leaving Stanford. "I wanted to come here and continue my education and, looking at this group of talent that we have, I know we can put together a really good run. Hosting the College Cup is a big motivator and I really think we can put together something special."

The 2019 College Cup will be played at Harder Stadium in December.

The second eldest son of Tim and Almeria Vom Steeg will carry on the family tradition of playing soccer for UCSB, following his older brother, Justin, and dad. Justin, who is now the backup goalkeeper for the L.A. Galaxy, led the Gauchos to the Round of 16 in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Tim was a four-year letterwinner from 1985-88.

Carson and his dad share in the experience of winning national titles. Tim Vom Steeg coached the Gauchos to the College Cup championship in 2006, while Carson played on the Stanford team that won its third straight title. He played in 18 games for the Cardinal, including the national final.

"Carson will bring to UCSB the experience of winning a national championship," Tim Vom Steeg said. "He has also played at the highest youth level in the country while competing with the national team."

Carson has been a member of the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team, where he has served as a team captain since 2015. His international highlights include winning the 2016 Václav Ježek Tournament Championship in the Czech Republic as well as competing in friendlies against Belgium and Russia in Marbella, Spain in October of 2017. He is currently a member of the U20 National Team player pool.

Carson Vom Steeg joins a talented Gaucho roster that includes 2018 Big West Freshman of the Year and All-Big West First Team selection Rodney Michael as well as Big West All-Freshman keeper Alan Carrillo and all-conference defender Adrian Adames. Scoring threats Noah Billingsley and Ignacio Tellechea are also set to return while skillful midfielder Joseph Ammer is back in the fold after being hampered by injuries in 2017.

Also returning to the team is Axel Mendez, the 2014 Big West Freshman of the Year.

A trio of key transfers in defender Hunter Ashworth (San Francisco), defender Faouzi Taieb (St. Francis, Brooklyn) and forward Thibault Candia (Temple) will bolster the team's experience.

A talented freshman class includes Santa Barbara High goalkeeping standout and prep All-American Ben Roach, and Carter Clemmensen, the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year.

The Gauchos kick off the season with their annual exhibition against Westmont on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.



