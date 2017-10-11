UCSB Soccer Blanked at UC Davis, 3-0

Soccer

DAVIS – UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team fell flat in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of UC Davis a Big West Northern Division game on Wednesday afternoon,

The loss is the first for the Gauchos (5-5-3, 3-1-1 Big West) since a 2-1 defeat to St. John's (N.Y.) on Sept. 12, nearly one month ago. With the win, UC Davis (6-6-2, 3-1-1 Big West) moves into a tie for first with UCSB atop the North Division standings.

The Aggies got on the board early with a Lizandro Torres goal in the 16th minute of the match. Miguel Acevedo made a long run and dished the ball into the box for Torres, who shot up and over a charging Alan Carrillo.

UCSB tallied a trio of corner kicks in the first half, but mustered just one shot as UC Davis took control.

In the second half, the Aggies put the game away with a pair of goals just over one minute apart. In the 76thminute, Noah Wilson rebounded a shot and fired into the goal on the right side before Greg Salazar converted off a free kick in the 77th minute.

The Gauchos created a handful of chances and edged UC Davis 7-2 in corner kicks but were outshot 11-5 for the game. Michael led UCSB with two shots while Seo-In Kim, Ignacio Tellechea and Derek Kryzda also tallied shots in the game.

UCSB turns its focus towards a big matchup on Saturday night when it welcomes Cal Poly (5-7, 1-3 Big West) to Harder Stadium to kick off the annual Blue-Green Rivalry at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.