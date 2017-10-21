UCSB Soccer Blown Out at Home by UC Davis, 5-0

Soccer

UCSB men's soccer suffered its worst home loss since 1998, getting routed by UC Davis, 5-0, in a Big West North Division game at Harder Stadium.

The Aggies, who beat the Gauchos 3-0 last week in Davis, erupted for three goals in the first half on Saturday.

UCSB drops to 6-6-4 overall and 4-2-2 in conference play, while Davis takes over the division lead at 5-2-1.

It was not all bad news for UCSB, as the Gauchos clinched a spot in the Big West Tournament as Sacramento State defeated Cal Poly earlier in the afternoon to eliminate the Mustangs. UCSB will be one of the three teams from the north in the tournament. Seeding will be determined over the course of the next week as two games from each team remain.

Adam Mickelson scored the first of his two goals on the evening to get the scoring started for the Aggies in the 8th minute. The forward fielded a pass from Greg Salazar and turned and fired with his left foot to the top right corner of the goal, just past the outstretched arms of UCSB keeper Alan Carrillo.

In the 33rd minute, a UC Davis cross was deflected to the foot of Matt Baringer, who scored a similar looking goal to the first to put the Aggies ahead 2-0.

Just before the half, in the 42nd minute, Onah Power found Kyle Higgins, who juked to his right and fired back across his body into the goal.

In the second half, UC Davis tacked on two more to put the game out of reach.

UCSB was outshot 12-5 and managed just two shots on goal, both by Seo-In Kim.

The Gauchos will host their final regular season home match this Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. against Sacramento State in another key matchup.